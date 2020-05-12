While Fox News hosts can hardly wait for others to risk their lives by going back to their workplaces even as the coronavirus pandemic rages, the well-paid talking heads are doing so secure in the knowledge they can work safely at home until at least June 15.

Last night, CNN’s Brian Stelter reported this news:

A Friday memo from Fox Corp chief operating officer John Nallen extended the company's work from home directive through June 15. On that date, at the earliest, Fox Corp properties like Fox News will begin a gradual reopening of offices. The date could very well be delayed further.

I’m sure Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham are very disappointed. Pete Hegseth must be devastated, judging from his comments last week, urging everyone to "put freedom over fear." You can watch him below, from the May 7, 2020 Outnumbered, via Crooks and Liars.

(Hannity image via screen grab)

Correction: This post erroneously said the Hegseth clip was from Fox & Friends.