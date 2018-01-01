Even during a New Year’s Eve countdown, Fox News is divisive, mean-spirited and partisan.

NewsHound Richard caught Fox News hosts Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery and Jesse Watters working in these jabs at Hillary Clinton during the final countdown to 2018 last night:

KENNEDY: You’re gonna see a big election year [in 2018] … Maybe Hillary Clinton’s gonna run for president again. She’ll decide this year. It’ll be a gift to everyone. WATTERS: Oh, no! Let’s not jinx it!

They laughed heartily.

Of course, it’s easier to make snarky attacks on Clinton than to defend Donald Trump, the most unpopular American president in U.S. polling history in a year when a big, possibly huge, blue wave is expected in the midterm elections.

But there’s something decidedly un-amusing going on, too.

Fox News called its show “All-American New Year” - as if a broadcast anchored in New York’s Times Square and with correspondents at other points around the country might not be. But even beyond that jingoism is the fascist-like suggestion that Democrats are not “real” Americans the way Foxies are.

Happy New Year to all. And get ready to fight even harder in 2018. See one reason why below, from Fox’s New Year’s Eve coverage on December 31, 2017.

(Screen grab via Fox News video)