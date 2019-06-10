As Donald Trump keeps giving reasons to doubt his mental fitness for office, Fox News is going on offense and making baseless suggestions about Joe Biden’s health.

Writing in today’s Daily Beast, Justin Barragona noted that Fox Business host Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery and Fox News host Sean Hannity have begun rehashing the 2016 Hillary Clinton health smears in order to spread the same rumors about Biden.

It seems to have started with Kennedy on May 29, when she was cohosting on Fox News’ The Five:

“He is much more like Hillary Clinton, because if you talk to Democrats, who are working for different campaigns, all of the aggressive gossip whisperers—and this is where the action is happening in terms of opposition research—it’s people having a few drinks at a bar and whispering, ‘You know there is something wrong with the former vice president,’” she claimed. “But that’s what they are actively doing right now. And it is surprising because they are concerned with taking Biden down and getting their candidate out there.”

Kennedy repeated this rumor mongering on her own Fox Business show. Then – surprise! – “Dr.” Sean Hannity joined in. You may recall Hannity “diagnosed” Hillary Clinton, and tried to push real medical doctors into agreeing with him during the 2016 campaign.

Last week, Barragona caught Hannity picking up the Biden smear:

“Joe Biden’s tired,” [Hannity] declared. “He does not have the energy for this. He’s not up for this challenge. They’re already hiding him like they hid Hillary. They don’t want him out there.”

When it's convenient, Hannity also plays a legal expert on TV.

Expect a whole lot more of this kind of evidence-free viciousness masquerading as news no matter who gets the Democratic nomination.