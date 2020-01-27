Fox News hosts indulged in some apparent wishful thinking today as they speculated that it could benefit all four Democratic presidential candidates sitting as jurors in the Trump impeachment trial if they vote against having witnesses testify in order to get back on the campaign trial.

During a break in today’s proceedings, a panel discussed the question of calling witnesses, which was brought to the forefront by last night’s New York Times bombshell from John Bolton.

Witness testimony “could take a very long time,” Fox host Dana Perino said. She noted that the Iowa caucuses are next week while four candidates are required to be in the Senate for as long as the impeachment trial lasts.

“I imagine that they have to be thinking, wait, if we go with witnesses – and they might, I think that they will probably vote that way – then, yeah, we could be sitting here for quite a while," Perino added.

“Straight news” anchor Bret Baier chuckled at the thought.

But as he was closing the discussion, co-anchor Martha MacCallum said, “It would be quite something if the three of them [sic] all voted against witnesses.” Then she laughed.

“Yes, that’s right,” Baier said.

Dream on, Fox News, dream on.

You can watch the wishful thinking below, from Fox’s January 27, 2020 coverage of Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.