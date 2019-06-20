As tensions ramp up with Iran, Donald Trump’s Fox toadies are already at work minimizing the danger of a military conflict and absolving Donald Trump of any responsibility for the conflagration he is igniting.

After a briefing from the Pentagon, before Donald Trump tamped down tension by suggesting that Iran’s shooting down of a U.S. drone was an accident, Trump worshiper Harris Faulkner got to work minimizing a military strike on Iran and acquitting Trump for any responsibility for the increased tensions. She addressed her comments to the one liberal on the panel, Leslie Marshall, who, sadly, helped promote the war mongering without calling out any Trump failures, much less the Fox propaganda.

Ironically Faulkner’s comments were made after dismissing Iran media as state-run and “not independent.”

FAULKNER: You know, I want to talk with you about this, Leslie, ‘cause there’s been a lot of conversation about whether or not the sanctions are working against Iran. And I’ve had generals tell me recently that they are and how you know is that they’re doing the desperate moves of attacking ships. And they know that we will escort those ships if we are called to do that, if that becomes part of the recipe in all of this.

But what David [Webb, the show’s #OneLuckyGuy for the day] said is really interesting because military action doesn’t mean necessarily you go to war.

No, not necessarily, but it sure increases the likelihood of a disastrous, major war. But putting that aside, Faulkner “forgot” that we had a nuclear agreement with Iran that it was abiding by but that Trump decided to toss away before imposing more sanctions and provoking Iran into further aggression.

Instead of noting any of that, for some reason, Marshall decided to join the war party and give Trump a pass. As icing on the cake, Marshall, who is a paid contributor, took some gratuitous swipes at former President Barack Obama:

MARSHALL: I agree a hundred percent on that. And even House Speaker Pelosi said, “I don’t think the president wants to go to war.” She spoke to – and I think many Democrats and Republicans would agree that there has to be some military response. I and many other Democrats did not feel that President Obama was right when he drew a line with Syria and didn’t follow through. We have to have some kind of response.

Marshall did go on to say she has a “problem” with the fact that “Iran would be a parking lot” if the U.S. or Israel attacks. But she never brought up Trump’s dangerous behavior in the situation.

Watch the war mongering below, from the June 20, 2019 Outnumbered.

(Faulkner image via screen grab)