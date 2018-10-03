Who would know better that Donald Trump was innocently “pointing out a discrepancy” and not mocking Christine Blasey Ford last night than Fox hosts Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld? Just about anyone with a pair of eyes and ears.

This morning, even the lickspittles on Fox & Friends acknowledged that Trump attacked Ford and cohost Brian Kilmeade questioned “the wisdom” of it.

But by early evening, the Trumpers fell in line. As we saw in a clip, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed Trump had merely been “stating facts” about the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of trying to rape her when they were teens. And voila! "Just the facts" became the talking points for Gutfeld and Watters. As a bonus for hatriots, Gutfeld worked in some digs at the not-in-the-tank-for-Trump media while he was at it:

GUTFELD: The media is saying that Trump’s comments about Ford were a mockery or an attack are the same media who thought Matt Damon’s ridicule of Kavanaugh was sparkling and brilliant and daring. And yet they find that Trump said something yesterday and they called it mockery or an attack when all he did was point out a discrepancy. What Trump did, if that was an attack to you, then you really do live in a bubble. Because if you go home or you go to a bar or you talk to somebody at the gym, what Trump said is exactly the opinions of everybody at home, going, "Some of her stuff has holes in it.” … The common sense of the "Rally Trump" reflects most of America and he’s revealing the contrast of the public and private expression of this case.

Cohost Juan Williams pointed out that “people like [Republican Senators] Susan Collins and Lindsey Graham had also criticized Trump’s rhetoric.

“They’re wrong,” Gutfeld shot back.

Cohost Jesse Watters sided with Gutfeld. “That was not mocking Trump," Watters argued. "We’ve all seen Trump mocking. That was very light mocking, if anything.”

Let’s see what women, especially women who have been sexually assaulted think, fellas.

Meanwhile, watch the mansplaining below, from the October 3, 2018 The Five.