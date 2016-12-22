Comedian Dana Kamide has adapted the Christmas song “Most Wonderful Time of the Year” into a Donald Trump victory song called, “Most Wonderful Time in Eight Years.” The three Fox & Friends cohosts could not have been more delighted.

Kamide explained how he came up with the idea: “The day after the election, a lot of my friends were actually saying they woke up like it was Christmas morning.”

“Ahhhh,” said cohost Heather Nauert, as if that’s what she thought, too.

Kamide said he was “tired of arguing with the left and I figured, you know, I’ll just put it in a song and have a little fun with it.” Of course, part of the “fun” was taking swipes at President Obama.

Kamide said his friend suggested he do a Christmas parody but it wasn’t until hours later that he thought of the title. “When I thought ‘Most Wonderful Time in Eight Years,’ I knew it would be a winner,” he added.

Kamide claimed that his video has received nine million views so far.

“That’s fantastic!” Doocy gushed.

Of course, they played a clip.

Afterwards, Nauert laughed and said, “That’s very creative.”

Kamide said it was a “possibility” that he would perform at the Inauguration next month.

But for a little more pro-Trump propaganda, cohost Pete Hegseth asked, “What is it about him that you like?”

Kamide had a good chunk of time to answer. One accolade: “His heart has been, I think, transformed.”

You know that if Kamide made a similar video in 2008 as a tribute to Barack Obama, Fox would have almost surely ridiculed him and the video.

Watch the conservative adoration below, from the December 19, 2016 Fox & Friends.