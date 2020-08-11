Before getting to their white grievances about Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s newly-announced vice presidential pick, Fox News hosts Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters baselessly claimed Biden was too feeble to choose her and had someone else make the decision for him.

Fox’s The Five show aired about 40 minutes after Harris’ selection was announced. Cohost Dana Perino wasted no time mentioning the “That little girl was me moment” at one of the Democratic debates. Perino commented, “Some said she gutted him on the campaign trail.” I guarantee that clip will be played in perpetuity on Fox, even after inauguration if Biden wins the election. Maybe even if he doesn’t.

Gutfeld began with what I thought was a good point and one that made me doubt my belief that he always puts the “ass” in “asinine.” He called it “really pointless to ask about what people do in a debate” because “when it’s all over, everybody’s working for each other.” He pointed to the 2016 Republican primaries as an example.

But moments later, he validated my theory.

GUTFELD: [Harris] does help the ticket because she has a pulse and she immediately improves the ticket because she can complete a sentence. So, already, we’ve reached a new high.

I did get some news from [Fox correspondent] Peter Doocy, though, that Liz Warren is now self-identifying as Kamala Harris and gladly accepts the invitation to the ticket. I don’t know how they’re going to deal with it.

There was laughter offscreen but no challenge from the lone Democratic cohost, Donna Brazile.

So Gutfeld continued with his “comedic” smears:

GUTFELD: We can also pretty much agree that Joe wasn’t involved in this decision. I don’t believe he was in the room. He might have been in a room but not the room. Maybe a room with a shawl and some hot chocolate. But I do think that somebody else made this choice.

Gutfeld never said and nobody asked who he thought had made the choice.

Cohost Jesse Watters doubled down:

WATTERS: I agree with Greg. This is kind of like when you go out to a restaurant with your grandfather and you have to order for him. You take the menu and you’re like, you know, “Uh, he’ll have the, um, the rib eye and you like it medium, right, Gramp? Yes, he likes it medium.”

Joe didn’t make this pick. This pick was made for Joe and it just you the kind of bad judgment and bad instincts that the Biden campaign has.

Brazile later said, “I want to respond to Greg and Jesse but that would take up too much time so I’m gonna ignore them for a couple of minutes.” She added, “This is a historic choice and I’m excited about the selection of Kamala Harris and I hope that we get to know more about her and not just those little talking points that we sometimes get on our computer. She’s really a fantastic person.”

Well, don’t hold your breath on that score, Ms. Brazile.

Brazile never did respond to Gutfeld and Watters’ baseless smear of Biden. But she did provide a heartfelt response to the later claims that Harris will get special, kid-glove treatment from the media and others because she’s a black woman.

BRAZILE: I hope we have an opportunity to talk about how racism and sexism is often portrayed in the media and how we have these conversations. As a Black woman who has been a trailblazer in my own right in American politics, not only serving as a campaign manager but also as a chair of my political party twice. We come under withering criticisms, just like other people. I get hammered when I make mistakes, just like any man who has ever had my job. And so, while the tone of our skin is different and maybe the sound of our voice, what we need to understand is that you can criticize her policies. You can criticize his policy. What is out of bounds is basically treating women or women of color to a different standard that you would treat any other human being. That is all people have ever asked for. Treat us the same way you treat everybody else, not special, not different.

And let me say this: As a Black woman, I don’t get any love sometimes from conservatives or liberals. But guess what? I exist because I want to be in this arena. And I want to say on a personal note? Working with Fox News, working with all of you, my colleagues, this has been one of the most gratifying moments of my political career. And I love it! You guys – you don’t treat me like I can’t get hit. You don’t treat me like I’m gonna break if I come on the show. That’s one of the reasons why I look forward to being on the show and also why I watch this show. So, thank you. And just treat Kamala the same way.

It was a big love fest after that until the segment closed.

I was moved by Brazile's poignant comments. So I hate to sound mean or hostile. Brazile seems like a smart, kind and decent person. But I’m sorry to say she has very badly missed the boat here – and she just validated some of the worst of Fox News.

Love working for Fox? Great. But if you love Democrats at least as much, you need to understand that Fox is in the game of anti-Democratic, anti-Black, pro-Trump propaganda theater, with some legitimate news and debate as window dressing. Your colleagues may love you personally, may be terrific to work with, may not have a drop of racism in their veins. But their job is to promote Trump’s “sleepy Joe,” “radical left” divisive propaganda. That includes appealing to white nationalist grievances that they are oppressed by Blacks.

Love your colleagues all you want, Ms. Brazile, but for the sake of our country, wake up and smell the poisonous propaganda!

You can watch this discussion below, from the August 11, 2020 The Five.