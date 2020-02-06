Fox’s Your World show gave some love to Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX) after her bill rebuking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for ripping up Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech failed in the House of Representatives.

Host Charles Payne opened the door Granger to attack Pelosi by asking, “What was the main message you were trying to achieve today?”

Sure enough, Granger claimed to be all about civility and respect. Never mind that Trump went on an insult-laden rant earlier in the day in which he called Pelosi a “horrible person” and mocked Sen. Mitt Romney’s loss to President Barack Obama. Somehow, that never came up.

Instead, Granger said, “The State of the Union address is a tradition where the president gets to speak to the nation, and there’s been a sense of respect regardless of partisanship, a respect for the president and his words, and I saw that shattered yesterday.”

Payne did his part. He called Pelosi’s act “something of a disappointment, I think to a lot of apolitical types, you know, just folks who don’t follow D.C. all the time, but tune in for something as big as the State of the Union.” Then he broadened the attacks to include other Democrats. “To see Congressional leaders or Congresspeople sit on their hands when the Tuskegee airman, 100 years old, now a brigadier general, stand up and we don’t salute his service. Or we see a young girl who now knows she can go to a school and maybe the idea of ever having to work for minimum wage won’t be in her vocabulary, or all the other wonderful beautiful things that we saw,. Many say that when Speaker Pelosi ripped that speech, she was actually ripping them and ripping their achievements as well.”

“That’s exactly what I thought,” Granger agreed. She said that was the reason for her bill. Pelosi “misused her time and was disrespectful,” Granger added.

On Fox News, Democrats must always be respectful of Republicans but Republicans never have to respect Democrats.

You can watch it below, from the February 6, 2020 Your World.