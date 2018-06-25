Fox host Jesse Watters, who stalked, ambushed and harassed private citizens on behalf of Bill O’Reilly, thinks DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen should have thrown a margarita at the citizens who heckled her at a restaurant.

Watters’ harassing behavior includes sticking his foot inside a college professor’s home and following and ambushing a blogger on vacation in order to badger and embarrass each of them on camera. But citizens confronting a public servant who works for them was not just “crossing a line,” Watters claimed this weekend, it was grounds for being assaulted.

During the chat in which he and the dishonest ignoramuses Diamond and Silk praised Nielsen for eating at a Mexican restaurant while thousands of migrant families were being ripped apart at the border, Watters suggested Nielsen deserved the respect he refused to afford those he disagreed with:

WATTERS: Members of the left crossing a line this week harassing the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen while she was dining at a Mexican restaurant on Tuesday. The activists were protesting Trump’s immigration policy and if that wasn’t enough, now, comes words one of the activists is an employee for the Department of Justice.

[…]

WATTERS: They could have come to the table right at that Mexican restaurant and maybe hashed out the details. I think Kirstjen should have taken her margarita and tossed it in the face of that Justice Department employee.

[…]

LYNETTE “DIAMOND” HARDAWAY: They better be glad it wasn’t Diamond and Silk.

WATTERS: There would have been tacos flying all over the place.

As they spoke, Fox producers displayed a photo of a young woman, presumably the DOJ employee in question, just in case anyone wanted to do Nielsen’s dirty work for her.

This is beyond irresponsible and should be grounds for firing. But I’ll bet Watters never even gets a reprimand.

Watch Watters incite violence below, from the June 23, 2018 Watters World. The relevant segment starts at about 43 minutes in.