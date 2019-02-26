Fox News host Chris Wallace, whose network routinely smears Democrats as evil and anti-American, apparently thinks it’s a great forum to host a Democratic presidential primary debate.

On Sunday, in an interview with Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez, Wallace made a pitch for the debates. Perez was noncommittal in his responses:

WALLACE: Will Fox News get at least one of the 2020 Democratic presidential debates?

PEREZ: We haven't made that decision yet. We have made the decision on the first two debates. And what we're doing in the first two debates, Chris, is unprecedented. Two nights, making sure we have random draw. And -- and here's our goal, we want to make sure --

WALLACE: You know what also would be unprecedented? Giving us a debate.

PEREZ: Well, that's -- well, we'll see about that. But I -- well, here's my number one goal. My number one goal is to make sure that everyone gets a fair shake. … My job is to make sure that everyone and their supporters feels like their candidate got a fair shake. And then my other job is to make sure that whoever wins has an infrastructure that will enable them to thrive. And that's why I enjoy coming here, talking to you, talking to your viewers about our -- our vision of a Democratic Party, of a nation, frankly, that works for everyone.

Today, The Daily Beast reported that Daily Kos’ Markos Moulitsas delivered a petition to the DNC, with over 100,000 signatures, demanding the DNC outright reject Fox as a debate platform.

“The DNC is giving Fox News and the conservative movement a giant credibility boost by even considering granting them a debate,” [Moulitsas] told The Daily Beast. “At a time when activists have worked so hard to convince advertisers to abandon that den of racism, bigotry and misogyny, here comes Tom Perez like a jackass undermining all that work.”

Perez remains noncommittal, according to The Daily Beast.

Watch the discussion below, from the February 24, 2019 Fox News Sunday.