I somehow missed Fox News reporter John Roberts teaming up with host Jesse Watters to pretend that Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally was well attended.

In a video captured by Vox’s Aaron Rupar, Roberts stood in front of what looked like a crowded rally – which we now know was less than a third full - and crowed about Trump’s ability to draw a crowd:

ROBERTS: The way that this president builds momentum toward election is by these big rallies because he can outdraw any other candidate and he wanted to show tonight in Tulsa, even though the BOK center is about two-thirds full, that he can still pull a big crowd.

WATTERS: Yeah, looks – looks, uh, packed and looks packed and definitely sounds packed.

As we all know by now, the attendance was so embarrassingly low that Trump’s speech to an anticipated overflow crowd was canceled and all the structures that had been erected and assembled for that event were taken down.

On Sunday, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace told Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp, “you guys look silly when you deny the reality of what happened."

He could have said the same to his own colleagues.

You can watch it below, from Fox’s June 20, 2020 coverage of Trump’s Tulsa Rally.