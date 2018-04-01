Trish Regan was so excited at the thought of a group of sheriffs calling for the border wall to be built that she “forgot” to tell her viewers about the self-dealing, law-breaking record of the sheriff she trotted out to promote it.

Regan’s guest, Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, of Bristol County, Massachusetts, seems to be a Joe Arpaio wannabe. He has imposed chain gangs, tried to charge inmates rent and wants inmates to provide free labor, i.e. act as slaves, to build Trump’s wall.

But Regan revealed none of Hodgson’s distasteful record to her viewers. Instead, she chirped, “You’ve got a lot of people on board right now. A lot of people backing you, liking what they hear.”

“The sheriffs are at a point right now in this country where they’ve watched the inaction of Congress for 20 years on this issue,” Hodgson said, “particularly the security aspects of immigration reform to a point now where it’s impacting our ability to be able to keep the people of our community safe.”

Regan didn’t even try to seem impartial. She called the sanctuary cities movement “kind of mind boggling.” As “a big supporter of state rights,” she said, “to me this is one where federal law should trump - no pun intended - any kind of state law here.”

Hodgson claimed, “They’re discouraging our partnerships that we’ve been developing since 9/11. … These sanctuaries are basically disrupting our abilities to keep these partnerships, and inhibiting our ability to pass along information in a timely way to keep people from being released going back into the community and committing serious crimes against innocent people.”

He also dubiously claimed that law enforcers agree with him.

In fact, many top law enforcers vehemently disagree. Regan didn’t mention that either. Nor did she mention that 56% of Americans oppose the wall, according to a recent NPR poll.

“Your voice is being heard,” Regan said appreciatively at the end of the interview. But she shut out most American voices.

Watch Regan hide some significant information from viewers below, in the March 29, 2018 Your World.