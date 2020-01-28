At least one Fox News host had the gumption to speak out against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s hideous behavior toward NPR host Mary Louise Kelly.

The back story of Pompeo’s despicable outburst against Kelly

In case you missed the behavior that surely must have made Vladimir Putin smile, here’s how Politico described Pompeo’s first round of unfit-for-office behavior:

Following a contentious radio interview in which Mary Louise Kelly asked several probing questions about Ukraine, America’s top diplomat shouted at length and swore at the “All Things Considered” host in his private living room at the State Department, she said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Pompeo then summoned aides to bring him a blank map, and demanded that she point out the location of Ukraine, a 230,000-square-mile expanse of land that straddles the geopolitical fault-line between Europe and Russia.

“Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?” he asked her—a question arguably insulting to Ukraine as well as Americans.

“He used the F-word in that sentence and many others,” said Kelly, who has a master’s degree in European studies from Cambridge University and said she correctly identified Ukraine.

Next, Pompeo issued a jaw-dropping statement in a blatantly dishonest attempt to justify his behavior, accusing Kelly of lying about the ground rules for the interview. On Sunday, The Washington Post reported that it had obtained emails proving Kelly (not Pompeo) told the truth about the set-up of the interview.

Hilton shreds Pompeo

Sunday night, Hilton said he had something “to get off my chest” and laid into Pompeo with just the kind of language he deserved. I'm usually a Hilton critic but I applaud him for this:

HILTON: First, I want to make clear I’m a big fan of the secretary. I appreciate his tough stand on many issues, not least China. …

But last week, Pompeo lost his temper after an interview with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly, unleashing a four-letter-word tirade and putting out a ridiculous statement whining about what questions he’d agreed to answer.

I listen to NPR a lot and I can tell you that Mary Louise Kelly is one of the very few hosts on there who actually seems fair and is not totally biased against President Trump.

For goodness sake, Mr. Secretary, don’t be such a baby! You should be able to handle tough questions by now and don’t be such a bully.

Foul-mouthed ranting at a reporter doing her job is an embarrassment to you and the administration. You should apologize and people will think much more of you if you do.

Unfortunately, not only did Pompeo not apologize, the State Department subsequently removed NPR reporter Michele Kelemen from the press pool traveling with Pompeo this week to Europe and Central Asia.

Today, Politico reported that P***y Grabber in Chief Donald Trump praised Pompeo for being such a bully to Kelly, saying he “did a good job on her." That remark reportedly drew “raucous laughter in the East Room.”

Will Hilton follow up with more criticism? I doubt it. But stay tuned.

Meanwhile, you can watch the unusually blunt criticism of a member of the Trump administration below, from the January 26, 2020 The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton.