Memo to Mark Steyn: when you’re trying to make the current wave of sexual abuse scandals all about liberals, it doesn’t help your case to refer to victims as “chicks” and “broads.”

The title of Steyn’s opening segment as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight last night tells you all you need to know about Fox’s aim: “Dems at the center of sex scandals.” I’ll have more to post about this odious discussion but this bit of dialogue, below, proves that Steyn’s aim was all about Fox’s War On Liberals, not better treatment for women.

STEYN: Let me ask you about the broader liberal scene. I mean, some of these guys seem to have figured out that actually being a liberal progressive is a great way to meet vulnerable chicks and hit on them. I mean, Harvey Weinstein seems to use all those classy movies with Meryl Streep and Judy Dench as cover for hitting on the broads who come into his orbit. The same thing I think you can say about Charlie Rose at PBS. I mean, in a sense are they factoring – is that part of the business model? That that’s actually where you go to meet the kind of women you can pray on?

Watch this revealing bit of commentary below, from the November 21, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via NewsHound Richard.