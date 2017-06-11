Fox host Pete Hegseth proved himself a disgrace to America today when he threw off concerns about Russia interfering in our democracy in order to distract from serious questions about the Donald Trump campaign’s role in colluding and now the Trump administration’s role in a cover up.

In his testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee this week, former FBI Director James Comey said he thought he had been fired by Trump because of the Russia investigation, “Something about the way I was conducting it, the president felt, created pressure on him that he wanted to relieve,” Comey said, damningly. He also relayed information that suggested Trump may have committed the crime of obstruction of justice.

But more importantly, Comey testified he had no doubt that Russia tried to interfere in our elections, that it was behind the hacks into the DNC and DCCC computer systems, state voter files and subsequent leaks. He also said he had “no doubt” that Russian government officials were fully aware of all that.

Yet Trump’s Fox Friends were more interested in acquitting him than in getting to the bottom of Russia’s meddling in our election or in stopping it.

In a discussion with Fox’s Chris Wallace, Trump Friend host Clayton Morris started by saying that “even” people such as MSNBC host Chris Matthews thinks that the collusion story “looked like it imploded” during Comey’s testimony.

FACT CHECK: If anything, Comey hinted that there was evidence of collusion. Here’s what he replied when asked by Republican Senator Tom Cotton, “Do you believe Donald Trump colluded with Russia?”

COMEY: That’s a question I don’t think I should answer in an open setting. As I said, that — we didn’t — that (ph) when I left, we did not have an investigation focused on President Trump. But that’s a question that’ll be answered by the investigation, I think.

To his credit, Wallace said, “We don’t know” about collusion. Raw Story has more:

"Wallace agreed that there was no “hard evidence of collusion so far” but he noted that Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ testimony to Congress this week could shed light on possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump. And Sessions is also expected to address allegations that he had an additional meeting with the Russian ambassador that was never disclosed."

“This won’t be the end of the investigation,” Wallace added, “but it will certainly be another step forward.”

So Hegseth stepped in to deflect from questions of collusion or obstruction of justice and to help viewers “forget” the over-arching mega-issue of a foreign government interfering in our democracy in order to ramp up animosity against Comey for daring to make the Trump look bad. By coincidence, that just happens to be his desperate strategy as well.

HEGSETH: Little evidence has been shown that there’s collusion with Russia. But whether it was the unmasking or the new revelations about [Obama attorney general] Loretta Lynch pressuring Comey or now we know that Comey, himself, was a leaker, potentially multiple times. Could the investigation or the discussion move in those directions instead of the Russia investigation, which is proven to be pretty much a nothingburger?

Because why should we care about foreign espionage so long as it helped elect our Glorious Leader, right?

“Well, I certainly wouldn’t say it’s a nothingburger,” Wallace replied. “We have to see where it goes.” He noted that we need to hear from former national security adviser Michael Flynn. “He’s one of the key figures in all of this. He was the one who had the most contacts Russia. He’s the one who got paid by Russia,” Wallace added.

But Wallace is a Foxy after all. He continued, “But you’re quite right, there are other elements [referring to Lynch and leaks] … We ought to see all of where it goes”

Watch it below, from the June 11, 2017 Fox & Friends, via Raw Story.