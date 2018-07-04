Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle isn't letting a little thing like meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer promising dirt on Hillary Clinton get in the way of her social climbing:
Fox News Host @kimguilfoyle spending July 4th at White House with President Trump and Don Jr. pic.twitter.com/qobw9KxvqH— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 4, 2018
On the other hand, Guilfoyle has a thing for Putin, too.
The Trump family obsession with Fox News talent can’t get much more ludicrous. Or can it?