Instead of going to real news to cover the Harvey flooding in and around Houston, Texas, Fox went to a talk show to cheerlead Donald Trump’s arrival in the area. And while, they were at it, cohost Kevin Jackson gratuitously smeared Hillary Clinton. UPDATED

Cohost (and Trump lapdog) Harris Faulkner gave Trump a rave review before he had done anything more than deboard Air Force One: “This is not a President who showed up in a suit, this is a president who showed up ready to work,” she fawned. This as we saw video of Trump standing and talking with a group of people.

Jackson joined in the Trump love: “I was just thinking the same thing, that there’s got to be a level of comfort for these folks that we are not dealing with a politician. We’re dealing with somebody who really feels what’s going on here and he’s coming here to assess.”

Jackson took a break from lavishing praise to complain, “There are going to be those, already the naysayers. I saw a WaPo article about is this gonna affect Trump’s vote in the state of Texas?

“Oh, my gosh,” Faulkner exclaimed.

Jackson resumed slobbering over Trump but soon took a disgustingly cheap shot at Hillary Clinton.

JACKSON: I don’t think there’s anything on his mind about [politics]. I really believe that he’s genuinely there to take care of the citizens of Texas and I find it comforting knowing that he’s there and Hillary’s not because it would be a complete dog and pony show.

Faulkner cut off Jackson - not to say this was not the time for partisan politics, but to note Trump was saluting the military at the air field in Texas where he had just landed.

Watch Fox News turn dangerous storm Harvey into a petty attack on Hillary Clinton below, from the August 29, 2017 Outnumbered.

UPDATE: Ironically, Fox's Abby Huntsman, who was a cohost on today's Outnumbered, tweeted a few hours before the show her supposed desire to put politics aside during the Hurricane Harvey tragedy. Yet, Huntsman did not object to any of the politicization in this clip.