As a very-bad-for-Trump week of impeachment hearings looms, Fox host Greg Gutfeld offered to “take one for the team” by encouraging viewers to binge watch The Rockford Files instead of the hearings his own employer plans to broadcast.

Cohost Jesse Watters set the tone in his introduction: “It’s a big week for Adam Schiff and Democrats running the impeachment spectacle. After their hearsay sham failed to deliver, they’re now set to call eight new witnesses over the next three days. (Actually, it’s now nine.)

But it was Gutfeld who did his utmost to smear the hearings and the media for airing them. As he spoke, a graphic on the screen noted that Fox would air those same hearings.

GUTFELD: We may be required to air but you are not required to care. I am tired of the natural resentment I am seeing by the media who are hectoring the public about their obligation to take this farce seriously. Alright?

The media is shoving this down your throat with blanket abysmal coverage and then they scold you for not genuflecting before their altar of solemn news. “This is historical,” they tell you. No, it is hysterical. Again, the resentment the media holds for anyone who doesn’t swallow their garbage is repugnant. You should give them the metaphorical finger to all of this because the same people who implored you to take the dossier seriously, to take collusion seriously, to take the anti-Kavanaugh mob seriously – they’ve been wrong every time. It’s all garbage.

You know what you could do? I would binge watch – by the way, our ratings are great so I think we can say this, we can take one for the team – binge watch, like, The Rockford Files. Or BoJack Horseman.

That prompted discussion among the conservatives as to which show to watch instead of their own network’s programming.

Cohost Jeanine Pirro was on board. “You know what? We ought to stop giving ‘em press on this [impeachment] stuff. Because nobody cares any more, it’s a bunch of hogwash, it’s a bunch of telephone, it’s a bunch of rumors, hearsay – get over it!”

Pirro, a former judge and prosecutor, surely knows that the people slated to testify this week have firsthand knowledge about the Ukraine scandal. But it’s not much of a surprise coming from the woman who promoted Trump’s birtherism despite the mountain of evidence to the contrary.

Cohost Dana Perino said she thought it important to cover the hearings “so that you can actually call them out.”

Fortunately, liberal Juan Williams had a great response to this propaganda designed to turn viewers eyes away from what Team Trump knows will be very damaging to Dear Leader.

WILLIAMS: Reality is that the ABC News poll this weekend – 70% of Americans think that the president requesting that a foreign leader get dirt on his political rival is wrong.

[…]

WILLIAMS: 51% - a majority of the American people – slight, but still a majority – say not only impeach Trump but remove him. And get this: 21% in this ABC poll said they’re not paying that much attention. So that should please my table, my colleagues. But you know what? The people who were paying attention for the first week? 66%, two thirds, said impeach and remove.

As Pirro started to argue with him, Williams shot back, “For a judge, you should know better!”

Things got heated after that, until Watters jumped in to discredit the polling with a claim that “we have polls that show, like, 70% of Democrats think Trump’s a Russian agent.

“There’s a lot of people out there brainwashed by the mainstream media!” Watters said as he, Pirro and Gutfeld deliberately worked at brainwashing Fox viewers.

Watch Fox News hosts prove they’re more interested in displaying loyalty to Trump than to their own employer below, from the November 18, 2019 The Five.

Also, feel free to share your thoughts and observations about today's hearings in this comments section. I'll set up an "official" open thread later today.