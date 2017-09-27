One day after the GOP's zombie Obamacare repeal died again, Fox News resurrected the Hillary Clinton email “scandal.” And never mind that Ivanka Trump, hubby Jared Kushner and four other senior Trump administration officials were just exposed as having used private emails to conduct official White House business.

On today's Outnumbered show, cohost Sandra Smith revealed that Clinton’s email, were still among the undead, too - but with a bit more zip and zing due to the fact that they were also an excuse to suggest former FBI Director James Comey is a Democratic partisan:

SMITH: House Republicans renewing their call for a second special counsel to investigate the controversies involving Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration during last year’s election. This follows allegations that former FBI Director James Comey drafted an exoneration statement for Clinton weeks before interviewing her and more than a dozen key witnesses. Republicans also complaining that Comey didn’t record interviews with Clinton and her associates despite Justice Departmet policy encouraging the practice.

Unfortunately for the Comey smear mongering, the show’s guest, Judge Andrew Napolitano all but called it bunk:

NAPOLITANO: This is another letter, with deference and respect to the signers of it, ignorant of the way law enforcement works. All prosecutors know at the outset of their investigation, who they plan to charge and what they plan to charge them with and then they look and see if the evidence is there. If Jim Comey decided there wasn’t enough to prosecute her, a month before her late June/early July … interview, that’s because he knew what was going on and was just wanted to see whether she contradicted what they had or whether she supported it.

However, Napolitano was all in on the Clinton attack. He said another special prosecutor is not needed because Attorney General Jeff Sessions “could go to a grand jury tomorrow and indict Hillary Clinton” without one.

“Why doesn’t he do it?” Harris Faulkner asked with enthusiasm. Faulkner’s servile devotion to Donald Trump could go up against Fox & Friends and Sean Hannity any day.

Marie Harf, the lone liberal on the five-person panel, said maybe there isn’t enough evidence.

Napolitano thought otherwise, though he acknowledged he hasn’t seen “their internal file.”

Harf said, “The House GOP is looking at going into a midterm with no legislative successes. If they want to spend their time relitigating 2016 and obsessed with Hillary Clinton…”

“Why can’t they do both?” Faulkner interrupted.

“'Cause they have shown themselves to be incapable of doing anything,” Harf shot back. “They need to focus on legislating and get over Hillary Clinton if they want to keep their jobs.”

At some point, Harf mentioned private email use in the Trump White House but she was quickly talked over and the point ignored.

But Faulkner refused to let go of her dream of indicting Clinton (and, coincidentally distracting from Trump’s very bad week)

FAULKNER: It’s a great point, though. Why doesn’t this attorney general step up and do what he can do in terms of prosecuting Hillary Clinton? If there’s evidence there, why not do it?

“Maybe there isn’t, though,” Harf retorted.

“We don’t know,” Faulkner replied.

If Trump provokes a nuclear war, Fox will say, “But her emails!” Yett you can pretty much count on a lack of concern for any Trump administration private email use.

Watch the hypocritical obsession below, from the September 27, 2017 Outnumbered.