Before Democrat Bill Richardson had a chance to opine on Donald Trump’s unhinged attack on Germany at a NATO breakfast earlier today, Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer admonished Richardson to start by complimenting Dear Leader.

Of course, Fox has been slobbering over Trump’s embarrassing rant accusing Germany, which just happens to have a woman as head of state, of being “totally controlled" by Russia. Perhaps Trump figured nobody would notice that his own behavior could not have pleased Russian President Vladimir Putin more.

In a feint toward fairness, Fox hosted Richardson, a former ambassador to the U.N. for commentary. But Hemmer’s first “question” to Richardson was, “You know the president’s direct. Don’t tell me what you did not like today, tell me what you did like.”

Richardson is a very savvy guest and he only partly followed the directive: “Well, I just wish the president would be as tough on Putin and Kim Jong-Un as he is on the Germans and NATO,” Richardson began. He went on to say that he liked the fact that Trump pointed out that NATO has not paid what it has promised. “But they’re getting there,” Richardson added. He said he hoped Trump’s “unique negotiating style” would give the U.S. leverage on issues such as trade and tariffs.

Before stopping, Richardson continued with more criticism. “It bothers me that we’re dumping on the most important national security alliance we have – and that’s NATO.” He began to debunk Trump’s “basis” for his accusation, that Germany is beholden to Russia for energy.

Co-anchor Sandra Smith interrupted. “So, Governor, here is the president speaking directly on that hypocritical relationship that he sees between Germany and Russia.” However, she did give Richardson a chance to respond.

But Hemmer followed up by suggesting that criticism of Trump's tirade was unfair. “The other cable nets were - I mean they were losing their minds,” Hemmer sneered. He suggested that Trump was just being a good businessman at NATO and that he would leave the summit with a statement saying that the alliance is “as strong as ever.”

“It’s not necessarily a business negotiation,” Richardson replied. “It’s a security alliance that we have to maintain in the face of threats from Russia and ISIS.”

Richardson also got in the last word. Although he voiced support for Trump's upcoming meeting with Putin, Richardson added, “I don’t want him to have a love feast with Putin.”

Watch Fox try to whitewash Trump’s hideous, Putin-friendly behavior below, from the July 11, 2018 America’s Newsroom.