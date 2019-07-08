As Donald Trump flouts the law by insisting his discriminatory citizenship question be on the 2020 census and on a day when his connection to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal is back in the spotlight, Fox News host Melissa Francis had the nerve to argue that immigrants will appreciate how the Trump administration’s mass deportations prove the sanctity of law in the U.S.

Even Democrat Jessica Tarlov seemed in favor of the pending mass deportations. “There do have to be some lines drawn in the sand” if you want to argue that some undocumented immigrants deserve to stay, she argued. However, she also noted the likely backlash, saying there will likely be “more digging in and more opposition to this administration,” as a result. “The timing of it is not ideal for the Trump administration if they want progress on their goals for the border and certainly on the census,” Tarlov added.

Did she get that response from Michael Dukakis? Even Bill O’Reilly did a better job challenging Trump’s mass deportations: “Do you envision federal police kicking in the doors in barrios around the country, dragging families out and putting them on a bus? Do you envision that?” O’Reilly asked Trump, on Fox News, in 2015.

“Why should we have sympathy for people who come into our country illegally?” the show’s #OneLuckyGuy, Republican Brad Blakeman asked. As if undocumented immigrants deserve all the cruelty Trump dishes out.

Tarlov obediently remained silent.

Cohost Melissa Francis jumped in with her suggestion that the argument for mass deportations can be made “even more simply.”

FRANCIS: People come to this country because we have the rule of law and they’re fleeing other places where they don’t feel safe because the rule of law has broken down. So maybe, Carley [Shimkus, cohost], one of the worst things we can do for people who want to come here to be safe is to sacrifice our own system of laws. Then no one’s safe.

It was Shimkus, a Fox News Headlines 24/7 reporter, who brought up the specter of ripping families apart, albeit in a Trump-friendly way. First, she called it “crazy” that anyone would find it a “shocking thing” for ICE to be doing its job by engaging in mass deportations. But she also pointed out what Tarlov had not: “He [Trump] could be splitting up families. It did not work for him last time and it will look bad for him this time around.”

Waiting for a Fox News discussion about how women will feel safer if multiply-accused of sexual assault Trump is impeached and removed from office. No, just kidding. We all know that will never happen.

Watch the selective love for the rule of law below, from the July 8, 2019 Outnumbered.