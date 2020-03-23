Tomorrow, Fox News will host a virtual town hall with its Dear Leader, Donald Trump, “leading members” of his coronavirus task force, Trumper-quack Dr. Oz and co-moderated by Trump-sycophants Harris Faulkner and Bill Hemmer.

AP has the details, including the fact that Fox-Trumper medical experts Dr. Nicole Saphier and Dr. Marc Siegel will also be on hand. As will Trumper Dr. Mehmet Oz.

It speaks volumes that Fox chose Faulkner and Hemmer rather than Chris Wallace and Bret Baier, its premiere anchors, to co-moderate. It’s not hard to guess why. Wallace and Baier are nowhere near the Trump lapdogs that Faulkner and Hemmer are.

Saphier, you may recall, wants fewer people to have health insurance – that is, when she’s not playing a legal expert on TV and promoting Trump talking points. Siegel was most recently caught on video changing his medical opinion on the seriousness of the coronavirus, right in step with Trump. Let's just say that snake-oil salesman and sycophant Oz will fit right in, too.

While it’s easy to snicker and sneer at the slobbering to come, American lives are at risk in the pandemic. Trump has repeatedly lied and put forth misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic and he has botched the U.S. response. Now, with his hotels suffering under social distancing, he wants to tell Americans to stop staying home long before infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks it's safe.

When choosing between protecting Americans and protecting Trump, Fox has already chosen to protect Trump. It’s a safe bet tomorrow will be no different.

(Trump image by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)