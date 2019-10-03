Fox Business host Kennedy asked Corey Lewandowski last night if he had had “a little Merlot with dinner” because “you sound a little slurry.” Indeed, he did.

During an interview in which Lewandowski railed against impeachment with the kind of “Democrats hate this president more than they love this country” tirade I’d expect Kennedy to lap up and ask for more, she interrupted to suggest Lewandowski sounded drunk.

“Did you have a little Merlot with dinner?” Kennedy asked.

“No, should I have?” Lewandowski replied.

“You sound a little slurry,” Kennedy said, giggling, “You sound a little Bidenesque.”

Lewandowski got right back on message. “What I’m mad about, Kennedy, is they’re still blaming the president for this conversation with the Ukraine president, Zelensky,” he said, as if there was anyone else to blame for Trump’s own words. Then Lewandowski repeated, “What this is really about is people who don’t love this country as much as they hate the president.”

Unfortunately for Lewandowski, he has already declared, under oath, “I have no obligation to be honest to the media.” So there’s no reason to believe he was telling the truth now. Or maybe he just meant he had had no Merlot when he had actually had a martini or two or three.

As Crooks and Liars pointed out, this interview occurred at night, so it’s not as though it’s any evidence of daytime drinking, but Lewandowski was at work nonetheless. He’s a potential, though wavering, U.S. Senate candidate and more likely an anti-impeachment operative for Trump.

Either way, it’s unusual, to say the least, to see a Fox host take such a public swipe at a Trump pal on the air. It suggests that Kennedy (and others at Fox) would be among those who want to keep Lewandowski out of the Senate race and/or Trump’s re-election efforts.

As if to draw a big Sharpie circle around her message, Kennedy closed by saying, “Maybe a cup of coffee!” to Lewandowski as she closed the interview.

In other words, Kennedy deliberately sabotaged Lewandowski.

Watch it below, from the Fox Business Network’s September 2, 2019 Kennedy, via Crooks and Liars.