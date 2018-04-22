After "Alternative Facts" Queen Kellyanne Conway had a meltdown on CNN’s State of the Union today, Fox’s Howard Kurtz suddenly decided it’s not fair to ask about a spouse’s politics. He just somehow forgot how Fox has relentlessly complained about former FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s wife’s Democratic politics.

In case you missed her on CNN, Trump-adviser Conway wriggled and tried to distract her way through questions about why the Twitterer in Chief was tweeting about Michael Cohen, his former attorney, flipping if there was nothing Trump was concerned about.

Near what was supposed to be the end of the interview, host Dana Bash asked, “What is up with your husband’s tweets?”

Conway took immediate exception to the question and started another round of dancing that moved on to attacking CNN:

CONWAY: There are other family members whose—of people who work at the White House who certainly don’t support the president privately and publicly.



But I will tell you this. And there are people who have been in his administration who worked for Democrats or gave money to Democrats.



But all that aside, that really is meant to divert attention from, again, the big issues that America cares about.



But, like I said, CNN chose to go there. I think that’s going to be fascinating moving forward.

However, Conway also made this probably inadvertently-revealing remark:

CONWAY: There’s been a different standard for me than there have been for other people.



And we bite our tongue plenty, because I work for the people of this country, the United States government, and the presidency, and the president of the United States.



So, there’s plenty that I don’t say. There’s plenty that I don’t talk about.

I so wish Bash would have pressed Conway on that point. I would bet dollars to donuts Conway is not half the Trump lover she plays on TV. During the 2016 presidential campaign, she chaired a pro-Cruz PAC and called Trump “fairly unpresidential.” She is also reportedly the “number one leaker” in the White House who has made very harsh criticisms of her colleagues.

But Bash was under attack for asking about Conway’s husband so it’s understandable that she stayed on that point.

BASH: Because you went there, I’ll just give an example, because you asked.



Andrew McCabe. The president went after Andrew McCabe for something that his wife did, ran as a Democrat. And that had nothing to do with the president. So...



CONWAY: No, no, no, no.



The president knew something early that everybody else is now finding out. The president has excellent instincts. And he knew Jim Comey and Andrew McCabe...



BASH: But he didn’t say that. His talked about his wife.



CONWAY: Oh, you don’t know that, he didn’t say that.

In fact, we do know that. None other than Fox News has published Trump’s tweet about McCabe's wife, along with the fact that McCabe reportedly wrote memos about Trump “constantly” bringing it up with him. The Comey memos also say that Trump complained about McCabe’s wife. We also know Fox News repeatedly attacked McCabe over his wife’s campaign (she lost the election).

But somehow, Kurtz, Fox’s MediaBuzz host, developed a case of amnesia about all that in his haste to defend Conway:

KURTZ: I do think it’s at least questionable for the White House counsel to be asked about tweets by George Conway, a successful lawyer. It’s good for gossip, sure. But how is that Kellyanne’s problem? Aren’t spouses allowed to have different political views?

Watch the hypocrisy below, from the April 22, 2018 State of the Union and Media Buzz.

(State of the Union transcript excerpts via CNN.com)