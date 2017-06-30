Fox News host Eric Bolling echoed the White House today when he suggested that MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski deserved the sexist Twitter tirade Donald Trump dumped on her today: “If you get punched, you get to punch back,” Bolling said.

Bolling appeared on today’s Your World to plug his new book but was asked, of course, about the Tweets that everybody has been talking about:

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

As we’ve previously reported, those Tweets brought about bipartisan condemnation:.

But not from Bolling.

“I would love to see everything that the most powerful human being on the planet, the leader of the free world, what he thinks on a morning basis,” Bolling said. “I hope he continues to Tweet.”

Host Neil Cavuto said he thought it was fine for Trump to Tweet. But, Cavuto advised, “Just stay on message. Tweet about the things that will advance your agenda. Don’t get sidetracked on personal attacks and punching down with TV anchors.”

Bolling said he’s friendly with both Brezinski and her cohost/fiancé Joe Scarborough. Bollng claimed he just wanted them to end the argument and “get it over with.” But Bolling sounded like not such a good friend of Brzezinski and Scarborough when he said, “I don’t disagree with the tone of the Tweets, maybe – I think that’s Donald Trump.”

Cavuto disagreed. “He’s the president of the United States, I don’t think he should do that,” Cavuto said. “We shouldn’t talk like that.”

Cavuto also argued that Trump’s Tweets distracted from his “great agenda” because all anybody was talking about were the Tweets. “He just feeds the beast when he does stuff like that.”

“I come from the street," Bolling argued. "If you get punched, you get to punch back.” Again, he claimed to be friends with everybody. “Although I do like both of them, I wish they would stop fighting. It’s like your kids.”

“My kids aren’t president of the United States,” Cavuto shot back.

“Does it matter?” Bolling asked.

“I think it does,” Cavuto replied. “There’s a certain decorum.”

“I like the fact that he’s unpredictable,” Bolling said.

Later, Bolling lied about Trump’s popularity, saying, “Most of the country believes in Donald Trump.” He claimed people in Bucks County, Pennsylvania told him, “My life is better, my bottom line is better” thanks to Trump. However, he admitted it was “a right-leaning crowd”

Nevertheless, the majority of the country disapproves of Trump. Chances are, even more will soon do so.

Watch Bolling suggest that Brzezinski had it coming below, from the June 29, 2017 Your World.