Weekend Fox & Friends cohost Jedediah Bila revealed today she and her husband have contracted COVID-19 but are recovering.
Her Instagram post about her illness is below.
I wish Bila and her husband a full and speedy recovery.
(Top Bila image via screen grab, from a 2018 return visit to ABC’s The View)
I know I’ve been a little MIA. I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19. I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry. My husband is also recovering well at home and Hartley luckily did not get sick (Thank you, God, I am forever grateful.🙏) This is a crazy time in the world, full of so much anxiety and fear. I’ve learned so much this past week and done so much thinking. Know that I’m sending love, peace, and good energy from my family to yours. I’ll be sharing more in coming weeks. Thank you for your messages. I love and miss you all. xo❤️