Fox host Trish Regan teamed up with Republican Tom DeLay, quite possibly the most corrupt politician ever, for a little exploitation of the Rep. Steve Scalise shooting thinly disguised as human decency.

It spoke volumes that Fox News chose DeLay, aka “The Hammer,” for a discussion supposedly about stopping hate. But it didn’t take long for DeLay to start his own hate mongering:

“What’s been happening is this hate mongering and the politics of personal destruction that’s going on. The Democrats’ whole political strategy is called ‘resistance,’” DeLay sneered. He blamed, “The kids tearing down the buildings and hurting people in Berkeley and on other campuses around, the Black Lives Matter.”

Regan helped amplify the anti-left hostility. She "asked," in her melodramatic voice, “I’m saying what has happened to us? What has happened to society? What has happened to any sense of decency that we used to have and respect for difference of opinion?”

What’s that saying about when you point a finger at someone, there are three fingers pointing back at you?

Just eight days ago, Regan demonized former FBI Director James Comey as a “sleazy” “sort of scumbag.” In November, Regan didn’t utter a peep of objection when her guest announced that if Hillary Clinton became president, “Men will be second-class citizens in this country. They won’t be able to open their mouths.” Regan also seemed to approve of a guest who has banned Muslims from her shooting range, claiming Muslims would “walk in here with an agenda and that agenda is to disturb the peace.”

Of course, nobody mentioned Donald Trump’s role in the rise of hate.

Yet Regan allowed DeLay to present himself as a man full of Christian virtue. “I wrote a book on that that came out in January called 'Revival, Revolution, Rebirth,'" he lectured, "and it talks about how we, as a nation, have kicked God off the throne and put man on it." Still painting himself as a vision of piety, he added, “The whole philosophy of Jesus Christ and God is ‘love thy neighbor.’” And, "We have turned love into hate and politics into hate.”

DeLay didn’t sound too neighbor-loving as he went on to bash Democrats right then and there: “The Democrats, for instance, are putting millions of dollars in organizations to do nothing but destroy people and their family. Media Matters is one of them. Another group called CREWS (sic) …Their whole focus is to destroy people.”

DeLay even had the chance to play the victim: “I went through 18 years of that,” he complained.

Instead of challenging DeLay’s hypocrisy, Regan said sympathetically, “And you wonder why nobody wants to run for office these days.”

Watch Trish Regan and Fox News use a tragedy to promote more hate (while pretending otherwise) below, from the June 16, 2017 Your World.