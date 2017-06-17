Fox host Trish Regan teamed up with Republican Tom DeLay, quite possibly the most corrupt politician ever, for a little exploitation of the Rep. Steve Scalise shooting thinly disguised as human decency.
It spoke volumes that Fox News chose DeLay, aka “The Hammer,” for a discussion supposedly about stopping hate. But it didn’t take long for DeLay to start his own hate mongering:
“What’s been happening is this hate mongering and the politics of personal destruction that’s going on. The Democrats’ whole political strategy is called ‘resistance,’” DeLay sneered. He blamed, “The kids tearing down the buildings and hurting people in Berkeley and on other campuses around, the Black Lives Matter.”
Regan helped amplify the anti-left hostility. She "asked," in her melodramatic voice, “I’m saying what has happened to us? What has happened to society? What has happened to any sense of decency that we used to have and respect for difference of opinion?”
What’s that saying about when you point a finger at someone, there are three fingers pointing back at you?
Just eight days ago, Regan demonized former FBI Director James Comey as a “sleazy” “sort of scumbag.” In November, Regan didn’t utter a peep of objection when her guest announced that if Hillary Clinton became president, “Men will be second-class citizens in this country. They won’t be able to open their mouths.” Regan also seemed to approve of a guest who has banned Muslims from her shooting range, claiming Muslims would “walk in here with an agenda and that agenda is to disturb the peace.”
Of course, nobody mentioned Donald Trump’s role in the rise of hate.
Yet Regan allowed DeLay to present himself as a man full of Christian virtue. “I wrote a book on that that came out in January called 'Revival, Revolution, Rebirth,'" he lectured, "and it talks about how we, as a nation, have kicked God off the throne and put man on it." Still painting himself as a vision of piety, he added, “The whole philosophy of Jesus Christ and God is ‘love thy neighbor.’” And, "We have turned love into hate and politics into hate.”
DeLay didn’t sound too neighbor-loving as he went on to bash Democrats right then and there: “The Democrats, for instance, are putting millions of dollars in organizations to do nothing but destroy people and their family. Media Matters is one of them. Another group called CREWS (sic) …Their whole focus is to destroy people.”
DeLay even had the chance to play the victim: “I went through 18 years of that,” he complained.
Instead of challenging DeLay’s hypocrisy, Regan said sympathetically, “And you wonder why nobody wants to run for office these days.”
Watch Trish Regan and Fox News use a tragedy to promote more hate (while pretending otherwise) below, from the June 16, 2017 Your World.
If DeLay wants to know about the wave of hatred and anger sweeping this country, he could start by looking at the devastating reports from the Southern Poverty Law Center and the over 1370 documented hate actions that happened since Trump squeaked into office last November. He could also look at the constant stream of viciousness and hostility coming from the Pence White House, and the triumphant gloating that sadly seems to follow each instance. He could look at the behavior of Trump supporters around the country in harassing people in stores and restaurants, as has repeatedly been documented over the past 7 months, not to mention the vast amounts of hatred unleashed by Trump’s notorious rallies last year.
DeLay wants to throw mud at UC Berkeley and say that the riots that happened there are a Dem “strategy”. Try that again. First, nobody tore any buildings down in Berkeley, and nobody in Berkeley ever told a Right Winger that they had no right to speak. There was a riot in Berkeley in February after Milo Yiannopoulos attempted to pull a nasty maneuver at a speaking event, where he made clear he was going to read off a list of “illegal aliens” supposedly living and working in Berkeley and then tell his audience to contact ICE. Angry protestors in the Black Bloc group (now called Antifa) made clear they weren’t having this, and they proceeded to set fires and break windows to disrupt his event before he could do it. I don’t condone their behavior, but I do understand why they were motivated to stop him – he wasn’t trying to exercise free speech, but was instead trying to be outrageous as is his usual approach. The big riot that happened in mid-April was not a Dem “strategy” but was the result of angry Right Wing hate groups coming to Berkeley (including open Nazis) to pull an in-your-face demonstration of their anger at everyone else. Left wing groups like Antifa were drawn in to confront them, and the two wound up having it out in public. Take out the White Nationalists and the Nazis and their publicly announced attempts to sneer at everyone else, and you would not have had any real issue at the pro-Trump rally. It was when Identity Europa and the rest got involved that the situation went south.
It would seem that DeLay and Fox News aren’t satisfied to watch the Right Wing attempt to bully the rest of the country. Apparently, DeLay wants to make sure everyone else submits to being kicked in the face without having any response.
It might help if any of these people would look into why over the past few years, we are seeing more and more of these angry white men acting out in public with automatic weapons? Could it have something to do with a tide of negativity fomented by Right Wing talk radio and outlets like Fox News? Could it have anything to do with this country’s inability to acknowledge or deal with continuing issues of mental illness, racial disparities and extreme division between communities? Could anything be said about the Right Wing’s absolute refusal to understand that something needs to be done about how easy it is for these disturbed individuals to get their hands on automatic weapons? It is no small irony that Scalise himself was a huge opponent of any kind of gun control.