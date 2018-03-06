Don’t you just know that Fox has been souring social media for employees or customers protesting one of the companies who have tightened restrictions on gun sales in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School?

Griffin McCullar, who resigned from Dick’s Sporting Goods after the chain decided to stop selling assault-style weapons and raised the age for purchasing guns to 21, was the guy some Fox intern or producer has been looking for.

Sounding just like an NRA spokesperson, McCullar told host Trish Regan, “You can serve in the military, you can vote at 18, but I mean, you can’t buy a gun at Dick’s Sporting Goods, a Constitutional right and you can’t buy one there.”

Regan pressed for something a little more anti-Dick’s: “So it seemed kind of hypocritical to you and not entirely fair?”

But McCullar merely replied, “Yes, ma’am.”

So Regan tried again. She asked about McCullar’s Facebook post: “You can’t be there in the face of these new gun policies and you said that you find them morally and Constitutionally wrong and you refuse to be part of a corporation with these liberal policies. How did that go over, say, with your immediate supervisors?”

“They understood,” McCullar said. “They were great, great managers and great other employees there, but just those corporate policies I couldn’t handle it anymore with that.”

After ascertaining that McCullar has been hunting since a teenager, Regan said pointedly, “It’s part of your culture. You grew up hunting. You think it’s something you should be able to do.”

But Regan also asked, “What do you say to those kids that are down there in Florida that saw so much tragedy and have lost their friends and students they went to school with every day?”

“By all means, they have every right to protest, and do everything that they think is right in their mind,” McCullar said. But, he added, “I don’t think banning ARs or changing the age limit by any means is going to stop these shootings.” He claimed that the “vast majority” of mass shooters are over 21 and that “there’s a huge black market” for assault rifles.

Then, although Fox regularly attacks the Florida school shooting survivors as non-credible voices for gun control, Regan asked McCullar – who had no evident credentials in either policing, school security, or education, “What do you think the answer is?”

McCullar called for increased security in schools, including arming teachers.

And yes, he has a new job, EJW hired him “right away,” he said. So, “If you’re looking for a gun, swing on by.”

Watch the guy Fox has been waiting for below, from the March 5, 2018 Your World.