Donald Trump wants to kill Americans by ignoring public health experts warnings about the coronavirus pandemic and “opening up” the economy by Easter. Fox News' Bill Hemmer gaslighted this pro-death agenda by calling it a "great American resurrection."

As I posted yesterday, Trump started agitating to ease restrictions coincidentally with the shutting down of six of his seven top revenue-producing hotels and clubs – despite public health warnings against such a move. Like lemmings, Fox News, which has screeched from downplaying the threat of the coronavirus epidemic to reversing course, right in step with Trump, is now adopting his “maybe you should die” posture.

During his Fox News town hall today, Trump told the credulous, unquestioning fangirl Harris Faulkner that the stock market soared today because of his irresponsible desire. The Wall Street Journal credited signs of a deal for a stimulus bill but, not surprisingly, Harris did not challenge Dear Leader.

TRUMP: Well, I think the Dow was helped by the fact that there were theories that we’re going to stay out for four or five months and you can’t do that as a - you destroy our country if you did a thing like that. And we’re going to be opening relatively soon. Our time comes up, Monday or Tuesday are the allotted two weeks, but we’ll stay a little bit longer than that. But we want to get open very soon. I think that was a big reason it’s gone up. I also think that the fact that the Senate and the House, we seem to be getting along as much as you can get along. We seem to be getting along now on a bill. I think that may be had even less of an impact and the fact that we’re opening up this incredible country because we have to do that. I’d love to have it open by Easter, okay.

FAULKNER: Oh wow, okay.

TRUMP: I would love to have it open by Easter. I will tell you that right now. I would love to have that. It’s such an important day for other reasons, but I’ll make it an important day for this too. I would love to have the country opened up and they’re just raring to go by Easter.

When she tossed back to cohost Bill Hemmer, he slobbered, “That would be a great American resurrection. Two and a half plus weeks from now.”

Trump is supposedly pro-life but I think we should start calling him #PresidentDeath.

You can watch Hemmer promote Trump’s pro-death agenda below, from the March 24, 2020 Fox News town hall.