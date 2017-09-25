Donald Trump has attacked professional black athletes, including NBA star Steph Curry, in the most childish and un-presidential way. So, of course, Fox News is attacking Curry, too.
I should say that not everybody on Fox has taken Trump’s side in his war on black athletes. But given that Fox & Friends cohost Pete Hegseth actually gushed over Trump’s Charlottesville remarks, it was a safe bet he’d side with Trump now, too.
In addition to Trump’s attack on athletes taking a knee during the national anthem, he also went after NBA star Steph Curry for declining an invitation to the White House. Shortly after Fox & Friends reported on Curry, Trump peevishly tweeted that he was withdrawing his invitation.
Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017
This morning, Fox & Friends played a clip of Curry’s response.
CURRY: It’s surreal, to be honest. … I don’t know why he feels the need to target certain individuals, you know, rather than others. I have an idea of why but it’s … just kind of beneath, I think, a leader of a country to go that route. It’s not what leaders do.
An African American suggesting Trump or the U.S. might have some racial bias? That’s Fox’s cue to go into attack-the-black mode!
Media Matters caught these remarks (my emphases added):
HEGSETH: So Steph Curry is the son of an NBA player, Dell Curry, a great NBA player. Steph Curry himself, one of the best—probably the best shooter of all time. My kids – two of my kids have his jersey. We love Steph Curry. Yet, he is a millionaire millennial. He is a coddled—he’s lived a coddled life where he shoots a ball and dribbles a ball for a living, and somehow now he’s preaching to this president about what leadership really looks like? When it’s a—and even Steve Kerr, the coach of the team, said it’s a privilege to go to the White House. Instead the Warriors are saying that they’re going to go to D.C. anyway and celebrate equality, diversity, and inclusion.
It's hard to think of anyone who has led a coddled life more than Donald Trump and his passel of kids yet when they speak, Fox swoons.
Watch the hypocrisy below, from the September 24, 2017 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.
I don’t recall Matt Birk going on Hannity but this will be helpful tomorrow when Hannity will undoubtedly have a hatefest with Bannon over the athletes.
I will say I think there is a difference between not going to the White House because you disagree with the president’s views on policy, as Birk did, and not going because you feel that Trump is a racist and is not worthy of the office, as Curry and teammates are doing, IMO.
I hated Ronald Reagan but I probably would have gone to the White House if I were invited out of respect for the office. But Trump has disgraced the White House in so many ways and he has specifically signaled that he only cares about his base.
So I do not think it is inconsistent to criticize people like Birk who snubbed Obama just because they disagreed on policy yet support Curry who is standing up for rights and American values.
I don’t recall Fox News having a problem with Langer, Kuechenberg and Fernandez refusing to show up in 2013 when President Obama honored the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins team.
I don’t recall Fox News attacking Matt Birk when he refused to go to the White House in 2013, citing his anti-choice reasoning. In fact, in June 2013, Sean Hannity gave a friendly platform to Birk to expound on his reasoning. His reaction to Birk’s refusal: “I think it was the right stand, and I think I might have done the same thing, having the same position as you do.” Hannity followed this by pushing an agenda about the Right Wing “Born Alive” gotcha bills that were not passed in Illinois when President Obama was a State Senator there. Hannity wrapped up his congratulations of Birk by telling him “Appreciate your stand.”
I also don’t recall Fox News attacking Tim Thomas in 2012 for refusing to go to the White House with the Boston Bruins. That said, there were reporters and pundits who did attack Thomas, in similar terms to those being used by Fox News against Curry. But there’s a difference in the current situation – President Obama never came out and made nasty comments about Tim Thomas. Trump, on the other hand, couldn’t resist sending out mean tweets.