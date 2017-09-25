Donald Trump has attacked professional black athletes, including NBA star Steph Curry, in the most childish and un-presidential way. So, of course, Fox News is attacking Curry, too.

I should say that not everybody on Fox has taken Trump’s side in his war on black athletes. But given that Fox & Friends cohost Pete Hegseth actually gushed over Trump’s Charlottesville remarks, it was a safe bet he’d side with Trump now, too.

In addition to Trump’s attack on athletes taking a knee during the national anthem, he also went after NBA star Steph Curry for declining an invitation to the White House. Shortly after Fox & Friends reported on Curry, Trump peevishly tweeted that he was withdrawing his invitation.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

This morning, Fox & Friends played a clip of Curry’s response.

CURRY: It’s surreal, to be honest. … I don’t know why he feels the need to target certain individuals, you know, rather than others. I have an idea of why but it’s … just kind of beneath, I think, a leader of a country to go that route. It’s not what leaders do.

An African American suggesting Trump or the U.S. might have some racial bias? That’s Fox’s cue to go into attack-the-black mode!

Media Matters caught these remarks (my emphases added):

HEGSETH: So Steph Curry is the son of an NBA player, Dell Curry, a great NBA player. Steph Curry himself, one of the best—probably the best shooter of all time. My kids – two of my kids have his jersey. We love Steph Curry. Yet, he is a millionaire millennial. He is a coddled—he’s lived a coddled life where he shoots a ball and dribbles a ball for a living, and somehow now he’s preaching to this president about what leadership really looks like? When it’s a—and even Steve Kerr, the coach of the team, said it’s a privilege to go to the White House. Instead the Warriors are saying that they’re going to go to D.C. anyway and celebrate equality, diversity, and inclusion.

It's hard to think of anyone who has led a coddled life more than Donald Trump and his passel of kids yet when they speak, Fox swoons.

Watch the hypocrisy below, from the September 24, 2017 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.