Fox News’ afternoon Trump devotees known as The Five did their best to shrug off the import of a senior Trump administration official’s anonymous editorial in The New York Times saying, in essence, that Trump is so unfit for office that his own staff works behind the scenes to keep him from destroying the country.

In case you’ve missed this extraordinary piece of writing that dropped shortly before The Five aired, it includes the following bombshells:

To be clear, ours is not the popular “resistance” of the left. We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous.

[…]

The root of the problem is the president’s amorality.

[…]

There are bright spots… But these successes have come despite — not because of — the president’s leadership style, which is impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective.

[…]

Given the instability many witnessed, there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president. But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis.

Obviously, Trump TV had some tough lemons to turn into lemonade. So I give props to cohost Greg Gutfeld for keeping a straight face during his ridiculous spin.

Gutfeld began by noting that the editorial said Trump’s policies have “already made America safer,” then added, “What else do you want?” He said it clownishly but he also seemed to mean it. Then he presented what he called “the greater thing.” He should have called it the “greater gaslighting.”

GUTFELD: I’ve been a boss. I understand how people talk about bosses. Your bosses are never normal. They’re mercurial, they’re demanding, they’re often infantile.

Really, Greg? You’re going to liken a Trump insider’s claim that the Commander in Chief is amoral, unstable and unfit for office to the water cooler griping of a disgruntled employee?

The fact is, this editorial essentially backs up what’s reported in Bob Woodward’s explosive new book. So, naturally, Gutfeld went after Woodward, too. “Each one of us could have this treatment done by somebody who takes stark, literal interpretations of behavior that is out of context,” Gutfeld continued. “Woodward is a stenographer, he is not a great journalist, let’s be clear. … He doesn’t ‘get’ people.”

Cohost Jesse Watters continued the "just not a popular boss" theme. He argued that the editorial writer also doesn’t get Trump. “The president is obviously unorthodox, he shoots from the hip and I believe a lot of people in that administration are not used to that person as the president,” Watters said.

Cohost Katie Pavlich questioned whether leaking such opinions in an anonymous op-ed “is really good for the country.” She also reached for the Fox chestnut of bashing the media: “There are serious questions about the New York Times publishing this.” She argued that the op-ed was not published “to expose some kind of new revelation about Trump’s behavior, it was published because the NY Times agrees with it.”

That's ridiculous, too. The editorial was published because it reveals something stunning about the Trump administration that this band of lickspittles simply does not want to acknowledge.

