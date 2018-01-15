In a Martin Luther King Day discussion full of ludicrous excuses for Donald Trump’s bigoted behavior, guest David Brody capped it all off with the argument that Trump is besties with Oprah Winfrey.

Brody, of CBN’s Faith Nation, was clearly there to gaslight viewers into believing him about Trump and not our lying eyes and ears.

Cohost Rachel Campos-Duffy prompted the propaganda to come by saying to Brody, “You know the president well. Tell us who is the president that you know versus the one we’re seeing in so many of the media coverage.”

“He may be politically incorrect, but to call him a racist is a bit ridiculous, quite frankly,” Brody said. His “proof” was the fact that Brody has interviewed Trump and talked to his family and “people that know him well” and none of them thinks he’s a racist! Brody correctly noted that Trump won an award for diversity and tolerance in 1986, along with Rosa Parks and Muhammad Ali.

But not one of the three cohosts pointed out Trump’s very long record of racist statements and behavior going back to the 70s. Instead, they pretended that it was the villainous media falsely portraying Trump. “I was on Meet the Press yesterday and they kind of cherry picked all these clips,” Brody complained.

Yet, even Brody admitted, “Clearly, there was something in there” about Trump’s "s**thole countries" remarks about immigrants from Haiti, El Salvado and Africa. However, even that was nothing for people of color to worry their little heads about. “Donald Trump looks at the world through an economic lens. He doesn’t look at it through race, he looks at it through economics,” Brody assured us.

Really? What was “economic” about Trump’s birtherism? Or his false claim that Obama “issued a statement for Kwanzaa but failed to issue one for Christmas?” Or Trump’s four, full-page ads demanding a return of the death penalty for five black and Latino teens accused of raping a white woman – which he doubled down on in 2016, years after they had been exonerated by DNA evidence? The New York Times wrote up a “definitive list” today. If Brody can’t see the racism, there’s something wrong with his own lens.

“He’s an equal opportunity offender, if you will,” Brody preposterously said. Then he pretended that smearing Haitian immigrants is just part of Trump as great American. “He’s not making Haiti great again, he wants to make America great again.” Brody said.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade helped that fiction – along with a suggestion about how Trump should handle the ensuing fallout: “The problem is really with the government and the way they’ve treated the people and the policies they’ve made. Do you think he could go a long way to clarify?”

Campos-Duffy went back to her “blame the media” narrative, this time suggesting the Obama-loving media is covering up Trump's awesomeness to black people. Brody’s follow up was even more absurd – and less persuasive.

CAMPOS-DUFFY:The media is really trying to drive this narrative that he’s a racist, he’s a racist. I have a theory on it, I think it’s because economically, he’s delivering for minorities. I think that looks bad after coming out of President Obama administration where I don’t think economically minorities were served as well. BRODY: Yeah, I agree and if you look at the unemployment rate, obviously African American unemployment rate in a historic low. Look, the bottom line is they’re making this guy out to be a racist and mentally unstable, all this. Look, by the way, the last time I checked when it comes to racism, usually that is present for 20, 30, 40 years. With Donald Trump - you know who’s one of his best friends? Oprah.

Watch the old “One of his best friends is black” and other MLK Day preposterousness below, from the January 15, 2018 Fox & Friends.