A Fox News panel that spent nearly 15 minutes “proving” that Democrats are hate mongers extraordinaire included conservative African American Star Parker suggesting that the supposed animosity arises from Democrats’ inability to deal with Trump’s enormous appeal to blacks. Spoiler alert: This is baloney.

As a lower-third banner read, “DEMOCRATS AND THE POLITICS OF HATE,” a totally fair and balanced group of three conservative (vs. one liberal) hurled non-stop accusations against liberals, calling them “unglued,” and “vaccinated against facts,” e.g.

This was really Fox News Victimhood Weaponizing 101. What triggered the righties this time was an accusation by Hillary Clinton that Trump is creating darkness. So what better way to prove he isn’t than 15 minutes of smears against his political opponents?

Substitute host Jesse Watters set the tone at the beginning when he said, “Wherever I look, hate’s [on the left], not on the right.” I guess he forgot about Charlottesville, the Pittsburgh synagogue gunman and last fall’s MAGA bomber. Not to mention the stream of invective coming from Trump’s Tiny Tweeting Thumbs. Or maybe Watters just wanted to distract us into forgetting.

Parker got right with the program. “Donald Trump is bringing us all together … and they [Democrats] hate it. … They are losing the black community, they are losing the black vote and they’re having problems with that.” She further claimed a third of African Americans agree with her, presumably in supporting Trump.

That is nowhere close to the truth. In the month of January, 2019, Trump’s approval rating among blacks, according to the Gallup tracking poll, was 6%. That’s down from 13% in October. A post-midterm election article in USA Today explains how “Trump drove black voters to the polls – to choose Democrats.”

Watters let Parker’s falsehood go unchallenged.

“You guys are coming unglued because this president is fixing the country for us,” Parker said.

Guest Dan Bongino must have been trying to outdo Parker in the BS department. He claimed, “There has never been an allegation that Donald Trump was a racist until he ran for president as a Republican.”

Actually, Danny Boy, the U.S. Department of Justice not only alleged Trump was a racist long before he ran for president, it sued him for discriminating against blacks in 1973. Bongino also seems to have developed a convenient case of amnesia over Trump’s bogus birtherism and his refusal to apologize to the Central Park Five.

Watters didn’t correct any Bongino BS either.

Bongino has said his life is now “all about owning the libs,” but Watters somehow still failed to notice that not all the hate is coming from the left. Even after Bongino announced that the lone liberal guest, Leo Terrell, “has been vaccinated against facts at an early age like every other liberal. All he has is this garbage nonsense that Donald Trump is a racist. It’s disgusting, it’s disgraceful, he should be embarrassed for saying it.”

I’m sure Terrell, along with liberals across America, felt the love and respect. I know I did.

Watch the weaponized victimhood below, from the March 4, 2019 The Ingraham Angle.