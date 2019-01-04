Donald Trump’s Fox Friends cheered on his effort to deprive poor people of food stamps (now known as SNAP) by smearing them as shiftless freeloaders who are getting the “help” of self sufficiency.

Guest Star Parker was the outsourced poor-person besmircher. She argued that food stamps had a “stigma” and that the newer SNAP cards “take the shame out of it."

“What the Trump Administration is saying is, “Come on guys, the economy's doing good, why are you still sitting around?" Parker continued. She dubiously claimed that “extensive studies” by the American Enterprise Institute showed “that what they're calling them are now watchers.” Nobody asked Parker to cite any of those studies.

“These guys are not working, they're watching. They're watching porn, they're watching TV, they're watching women, they're watching everything, but they're not working," she added.

Instead of challenging Parker’s racially-tinged smears, cohost Ainsley Earhardt chirped that the plan to deprive people of food assistance is “not to hurt them, it's to actually make them self sufficient so that they contribute to society and help themselves."

Watch this disgrace below, from the January 2, 2019 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.