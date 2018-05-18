Apparently, Fox News liked guest Steve Rogers’ "more guns" response to today's Santa Fe, Texas school shooting so much, the network had him back for more on a later show.

As I previously posted, Rogers visited the Happening Now show this morning where he called for armed officers in schools. This afternoon, Rogers was back on Fox, this time on Outnumbered Overtime, where he told viewers to “demand” more armed officers in schools.

ROGERS: People should be flooding their state legislatures—and particularly the state as well as Congress—with demands to bring police officers into school. Look, there’s not going to be a wild west in the schools. I was a cop for 38 years. I was in the schools every day.

In the schools every day? Really? Rogers bills himself as a retired military officer and “Nutley NJ Police Det/Lt.” On Happening Now, he was introduced as a “former member of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, a retired Navy lieutenant commander as well.” The Nutley schools do not appear to be such bastions of criminal activity as to require the constant presence of a guy like that.

Naturally, host Harris Faulkner did not question that extraordinary claim. She said, “Yeah,” then wondered why people might be afraid of having more guns in schools.

ROGERS: Well, for some reason they fear that there’s going to be untrained people in the schools with guns. There’s just a lot of unnecessary—“There’s nothing to fear but fear itself,” as Roosevelt said. So what we need to do is to take the action necessary, and that action is get cops in our schools as a first step.

Coincidentally, Rogers is now chairman of the America Winning Coalition, a group dedicated to promoting Trump's agenda.

Watch the gun nuts below, from the May 18, 2018 Outnumbered Overtime, via Media Matters.

(Rogers image via screen grab)