A barber defying Michigan’s shutdown orders likened them to what “happened in 1940s with the Jewish people in the Warsaw ghetto” and warned, “It’ll happen again unless we are diligent.” Fox host Neil Cavuto called him “a gutsy guy.”

In the middle of Fox’s incessant demands that police or military crack down on George Floyd protesters, the network is still championing the white lawbreakers defying shutdown laws in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest case in point is Michigan barber shop owner Karl Manke. As the pandemic looks to be re-surging, Manke got a hero's welcome for defying Michigan’s shutdown order and demonizing the state's Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer.

MANKE: Right now, we have to be awfully concerned and should really have some interest in our own leaders here violating our own Constitutional rights. Our right to work, our freedoms, and when we give up those simple freedoms for an offer of safety, in the words of Ben Franklin, we really deserve neither one, and I’m very careful and cognizant of what’s going on here. I had a living to make, and I was prohibited by this rule … an illegal rule by a governor here that seized power and I think these are the things that we have to be very, very careful of, you know, in our own nation. Foreign powers within our own borders here - that’s why, one of the reasons why we have a Second Amendment.

Cavuto followed up, not by pointing out that the reason for the shutdown order is to save lives nor by noting that Whitmer and her order are popular nor that the coronavirus is making an alarming comeback in more than 20 states.

Instead, Cavuto asked the status of “efforts on the part of state officials to shut you down.”

That’s when Manke likened himself to Jews during the Holocaust.

MANKE: I’ve been open since May 4, and I’ve gone through just about every kind of abuse that you can possibly imagine with the power brokers, people stealing power from us as laborers. … The [Michigan] Supreme Court came back 7-0 in my favor. … [against the] people who want to take our rights away for the promise of some unknown safety, whatever that may be.

It’s remarkable, the number of people that will fall in line for that. Happened before, it’s happened in other countries, happened in 1940s with the Jewish people in the Warsaw ghetto. It’ll happen again unless we are diligent.

Rather than challenge this outrageous comparison, Cavuto gave him a stamp of approval.

CAVUTO: Well, you’re a gutsy guy because you’ve started a cause célèbre. Operation Haircut has gone way beyond your shop my friend to now a state calling and indeed a national calling. So you’ve started something Karl. Be well, be safe be healthy.”

You can watch this outrageousness get normalized below, from the June 13, 2020 Cavuto Live.