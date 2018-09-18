Fox guest Melissa Armo seems to think it’s not fair for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to be scrutinized for an attempted rape allegation when he was in high school because everybody has something like that in their teenage history.

On Fox’s Your World show, there was a panel discussion about Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation that Kavanaugh tried to rape her when they were teenagers and whether her allegations would affect the stock market. Guest Melissa Armo said that whatever happened with Kavanaugh, “Trump’s still the president so, therefore, the market’s gonna continue higher.”

Armo also expressed sympathy for Kavanaugh: “Everybody seems to be so against this poor man and, honestly, it’s a he said/she said at this point.”

Democrat Jessica Tarlov challenged Armo. “[Ford] might very well be right … and we have to make sure that we’re being fair here,” Tarlov said. “She’s a very competent person, she has a great big career. Her testimony … in The Washington Post seems truthful.”

Armo tried to elaborate on her “poor man” comment. “Who is going to want to serve our country and run for political office when they have to go through scrutiny about things that happened when they were far back as teenagers?” she asked. “We’re not going to have anybody left. Nobody’s perfect, and I’m not saying this man did it, and I’m not saying he didn’t do it, I don’t know.”

Fortunately, the others thought there are plenty of people willing to serve who don’t face allegations of sexual assault from their teen years.

Watch Armo make Kavanaugh the victim below, from the September 17, 2018 Your World.