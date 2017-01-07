A Fox News’ “business show” used the resignation of a climate-change skeptic from academia as an excuse to pretend that global warming is some kind of liberal conspiracy.

On today’s Forbes on Faux, supposedly a business show, the totally fair and balanced panel of five conservatives and one liberal, plus conservative host David Asman, discussed the resignation of climatologist Professor Judith Curry from Georgia Tech. According to a quote from Fox, Curry quit her job because of “the craziness in her field” where funding and rewards are being given to projects “only if they are channeled in certain directions approved by a politicized academic establishment.”

In other words, it seems her employer is not interested in funding climate-change denial projects. That makes Curry a martyr to the Fox News crowd. And, of course, they spent most of the time demonizing everyone who disagrees with them.

As the Washington Post noted (but host Asman did not), “There is a broad scientific consensus that human activity — including the burning of fossil fuels for transportation, heating and industrial manufacturing — is driving recent climate change.”

But, apparently, this group of business experts knows better.

Asman turned to panelist Steve Forbes first: “You say this just proves that climate science is more about money and politics than it is about science.”

“Absolutely," Forbes said. "More and more they’re relying on models that don’t predict the future very well, so they can’t win politically. They couldn’t get their energy taxes through, so now they’re engaging in the equivalent of a Spanish Inquisition or Mao’s cultural revolution.”

Guest Bruce Japsen was the lone dissenter. “I don’t even know if we need any of these academics because we have a president who believes it’s a Chinese hoax. Listen, climate change is real and glaciers are melting, waters are rising, and if I were living in Miami, I would head to higher ground.”

Panelist John Tamny was another "expert." He said, “Can all of the world’s combined knowledge be that slim and a few scientists that smart? The very notion’s ridiculous. It is not a Chinese hoax, it’s much worse than that.”

Guest Elizabeth MacDonald made a stupid comparison. “If she questions the use of computer models or saying that weather’s a big complex system, then you’re called what’s called a climate change denier. And watch the terminology there, that’s the same as being called a Holocaust denier. It’s very nasty.”

“Bingo," Asman said. Then he said to guest Mike Ozanian, "Mike, that’s the point. They’re looking for ways to get you without dealing with some of the science that contradicts their views.”

“I’m so tired of this save the planet garbage," Ozanian responded. “We’ve only been here 200,000 years, is a little C02 really going to damage the Earth? No!”

Talk about politicization of science! Watch it below, from the January 7, 2017 Forbes on Fox.