As dick pic accusations swirled around Fox News host Eric Bolling, former guest Caroline Heldman came forward with more of his sleazy behavior.

As HuffPost noted, Heldman posted about her experiences with Bolling a few hours after Fox News announced he had been suspended pending an investigation. Bolling’s suspension came after HuffPost broke the news that Bolling had sent lewd photographs to at least three female colleagues (one at Fox News, two at Fox Business).

It’s not clear to me whether Heldman is one of the 14 sources for Yashar Ali’s original HuffPost report who has now decided to go public and with more details. Ali’s report kept all the names of the photo recipients and his sources private.

However, Heldman said nothing about dick pics when she wrote about Bolling on her Facebook page today:

My only surprise is that it took this long for people to come forward about Bolling’s behavior, which has been wildly inappropriate for years. I did hundreds of appearances on Fox and Fox Business from 2008 - 2011, and had multiple experiences with Bolling that caused grave concern to my friends and family. […] Bolling would also contact me via phone and text after shows, sometimes to apologize for his behavior (and then do it again), and sometimes just to talk. He said he wanted to fly me out to New York for in-studio hits and to have “fun.” He asked me to have meals with him on several occasions, but I found excuses not to go. Once, he took me up to his office in New York, showed me his baseball jerseys, and in the brief time I was there, let me know that his office was his favorite place to have sex. I know other women have had similar experiences with Bolling, which means that lots of folks at Fox knew about his behavior well before 2017.

Bolling’s Saturday show, Cashin’ In, did not air today. According to Fox News, "A series of rotating substitute hosts will take Bolling's place on 'The Fox News Specialists,' which airs on weekdays.

Not surprisingly, Bolling has enthusiastically gone after Democrats involved in sex scandals. Watch the HuffPost video of him doing just that below.