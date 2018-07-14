Leave it to Fox News to find a guest to spin Donald Trump’s divisive and embarrassing European visits as a huge success.

Yesterday, former British parliament member John Browne visited Fox’s Your World show where he praised Donald Trump's visits to Belgium and England and predicted wild success in Helsinki, Finland.

BROWNE: He [Trump] achieved four huge things in the negotiations in the whole trip, I think it's been fantastic. First of all, NATO I thought was brilliant, and NATO is now enthusiastically stepping up to the plate.

He boosted Prime Minister May for her future negotiations with the European Union and Brexit, he repaired the - what was appearing like a crack in the very important special relationship which is the foundation of the Anglo-American western world, and he has boosted himself because of the successes.

FACT CHECK: Trump lied when he claimed he got NATO members to increase their spending. Trump attacked Theresa May, then lied by calling it “fake news.”

Without challenge Browne continued his mythical version of Trump’s visit. He called the tea between Trump and Queen Elizabeth "a fairytale," which, given how Trump made a fool of himself may have been inadvertently accurate.

Browne also predicted Trump would be "successful" next week negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. Part of that success, according to Browne is that Trump will lift the sanctions against Russia. This, on the same day that 13 Russian agents had been indicted for deep and prolonged meddling in our elections.

Cavuto validated Browne’s propaganda by saying, in the closing, "It's always good having you, my friend."

Watch Browne's fairytale version of Trump's trip below, from the July 13, 2018 Your World.