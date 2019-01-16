Attorney Joseph diGenova presented a textbook case of projection when he accused Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats of being “obnoxious and unprofessional” – right before he engaged in childish smears of Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) - in what passed for Fox News legal analysis of William Barr's confirmation hearing.

DiGenova claimed there was some kind of “Kavanaugh effect” that prevented Democrats from being “obnoxious and unprofessional” during Barr’s confirmation to become attorney general on Tuesday. But “obnoxious and unprofessional” is a perfect description of diGenova’s behavior.

Although he was not introduced as such, diGenova is an attorney who was hired and then un-hired by Donald Trump to defend him in the Russia investigation. Supposedly diGenova would be assisting Trump “in other legal matters.” Draw your own conclusions as to the kind of “assistance” diGenova provided to Trump in this discussion.

DIGENOVA: Today, you saw the Kavanaugh effect, the Democrats didn't even get close to being as obnoxious and unprofessional as they were in the Kavanaugh hearings.

They asked some pointed questions, most of them were well within the range except for some occasional stupid questions from Cory Booker and of course, Crazy Mazie Hirono …

According to Fox policy, hosts are supposed to push back on flaming rhetoric but Laura Ingraham’s “push back” validated the attack:

INGRAHAM (laughing appreciatively): Mazie Hirono, Joe affectionately referred to her as “Crazy Mazie.” I completely reject that characterisization, Joe. … They give her too much credit.

Ingraham played a clip of Hirono saying, “It is so not normal to have to ask, whose side is the president on? On Russia's side or not or our side?”

“It’s a normal question, Joe,” Ingraham sneered, thus signaling she was ready for more smears of Hirono.

DiGenova did not disappoint:

DIGENOVA: Yeah, well, look Mazie Hirono represents the looniest part of the Democratic Party, those delusional comments from you know, a hula-hoop senator really, really show how pathetic their arguments have become.

… This is a phony argument that the Democrats are making because they have nothing else and as part of the conspiracy to frame Donald Trump, which we now see playing out on the front page of The New York Times.

This is where they end up. They end up in the loony bin and I must say, I'm delighted that Mazie Hirono continues to go on television, make a fool of herself and the Democratic Party. And I hope she never stops.

Watch diGenova's idea of professionalism below, from the January 15, 2019 The Ingraham Angle, via Contemptor.