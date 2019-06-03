Radio host Chip Franklin crashed a Fox News propaganda party by holding up a photo of John McCain “on the off chance the president’s watching,” and told viewers he wanted Trump to see “the real heroes out there.”

Franklin appeared as part of a pre-Gillibrand town hall bash session that included bonus mockery of other Democratic candidates. But I doubt anyone watching will remember the attacks thanks to Franklin’s pointed stunt. It was a response, of course, to a White House directive to hide the name of the U.S.S. John McCain last week to make sure the Toddler-in-Chief didn’t have a meltdown while on a state visit to Japan.

Yes, host Leland Vittert immediately ended the segment, saying, “This went off the rails.” And maybe Franklin will never be invited back. But no self-respecting liberal should care. What matters is seizing the messaging.

So kudos to Franklin for his jiu jitsu maneuver.

Watch it below, from the June 2, 2019 America’s News HQ.

(H/T Mediaite)