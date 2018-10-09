On Fox News, a Republican guest likened Brett Kavanaugh’s contentious confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court to the lynching of Emmett Till. Host Ainsley Earhardt, did not challenge a word of the outrageous comparison.

Yesterday, Fox & Friends did its part for the Republicans’ midterm strategy of painting Democrats as violent and dangerous with four Republican women, called the Mama Bears.

Attorney and "Mama Bear" Beth Parlato turned the opposition to Kavanaugh into some kind of anti-white racism, anti-male sexism:

PARLATO: I do have a 17 year old son, he’s my baby, and seeing what this nomination process has done to our country - you know, he’s white, he goes to a private high school, he’s a senior, he happens to play football. Some on the left are going to say he’s privileged, and you know at that point, 30 years down the road, can a random person come out of the woodwork and make some false accusations against my son? Are we supposed to believe her because she’s a female?

Parlato also claimed that her daughter and a colleague were spit and cursed at and that another colleague was “punched in the face” because they were Kavanaugh supporters.

“Get out and support those [Republican] candidates,” Parlato urged, in case anyone missed the point.

Host Ainsley Earhardt did not ask Parlato for any corroborating details to back up Parlato’s assault claim. Instead, she ratcheted up the rhetoric to make it more partisan and more violent.

EARHARDT: We are seeing so many Democrats coming out – and inflicting violence! I mean, when is it enough, when do the Democrats start to spread that message amongst your party and say we’ve gone too far?

It was guest Kathy Barnette, an African American radio talk show host, who likened the treatment of Kavanaugh to a lynching.

BARNETTE: I sat and … watched Democrats try to destroy a really good man, and I think we need to get our minds around who the Democratic party is and where they are trying to take us back. Whether you want to say back to the days of McCarthyism where an allegation can destroy your life, or back to the days under Jim Crow law.

I grew up in the very deep south and I remember the stories of Emmett Till, a young black boy who was brutally beaten and murdered because a woman, a white woman claimed – made an accusation that he tried to talk to her. Or what about the nine Scottsboro boys, young black boys ages 13 to 20, five receiving the death penalty because two white women falsely accused them of raping them.

Kavanaugh undoubtedly suffered during his confirmation process. But rather than lose his life over a false accusation, Republicans rigged the investigation, ignored his lies told under oath and gave him a promotion to a lifetime seat on the highest court in the U.S.

