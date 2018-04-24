Only on Fox News would Candace Owens’ ridiculous claim, “Police brutality is not an issue that is facing the black community, whatsoever” be accepted without question.

Owens is a Fox News guest made to order: She’s a Trump-loving, African American black attacker who loves smearing Black Lives Matter and just about anyone who doesn’t think like her – while holding herself out as a champion of free thinking.

Owens was on Fox & Friends yesterday following a verbal tongue lashing at Black Lives Matter protesters that got her props from Kanye West. According to Owens, Black Lives Matter activists have a “victim mentality” which, in her mind, is oh, so inferior to her own “victor mentality.”

In a New York Magazine about West and Owens (highly recommended for more on these two) writer Brian Feldman noted that Owens has tweeted under the handle @socialcoroner. There, she very much demonstrates a victim mentality. Her tweets are protected (though she has only tweeted once) but her online bio says, “i cant believe the internet tried to ruin my life over this shit.” Somebody call a wah-mbulance!

In fact, Owens quacked like a conservative victim almost as soon as she began talking on Fox & Friends. After we saw a clip of her scolding Black Lives Matter, she said, “In about 10 seconds, I became a KKK member, anti-LGBT – I mean, you name it. Just because I think differently and I refuse to accept this narrative that I’m a victim. I’m not a victim.”

Apparently, Owens does not afford others the same respect for “free thinking” she believes is due her.

OWENS: I took [Black Lives Matter] on because I believe that their ideas are poisonous. I also believe that they’re intellectually dishonest or intellectually lazy, depending on what you want to take a pick at. Because the truth is the numbers are in, OK? Police brutality is not an issue that is facing the black community whatsoever.

Predictably, not one of the three cohosts suggested that maybe Black Lives Matter had the right to “free thinking,” too. Instead, cohost Abby Huntsman prodded for more conservative victimhood by reading an insulting tweet about Owens and West from Tom Arnold. “What does that say, bigger picture, about society today?” Huntsman asked. “That you can go out there and you can say things that they might disagree with and this is the backlash, this is the reaction?”

“I think it’s pretty typical of the left,” Owens replied haughtily. She claimed the left “wants to strap black people to this idea that they are victims,” that they “like black people to be government dependent.” And, of course, “They don’t like to see black people that are free thinkers and are independent.” In case anyone missed the point, she added, “I think that’s what Kanye West and myself represent to the black community and that makes them very nervous.”

Owens later called Black Lives Matter “pawns of the Democratic Party.” That would be quite a shock to Bernie Sanders, Martin O’Malley and Hillary Clinton. But the three cohosts ate up every word.

Cohost Ed Henry, moonlighting from his job as a supposedly objective correspondent, suggested that Owens is a threat to Democrats. “And so Democrats might be nervous about this kind of talk,” he said supportively.

As I write this, Owens is scheduled to appear on the Hannity show tonight.

