One day after Republican Dan Bongino accused liberals of trying to “destroy America as we know it,” he was welcomed back to Fox News, this time to promote Donald Trump’s McCarthy-esque attack on journalists as “un-American.”

As I noted in a previous post, Bongino raged against his fellow Americans yesterday on Fox & Friends until he finally came right out and accused those who want to remove Confederate statues of trying to destroy the country:

BONGINO: We’re headed where we’ve always been headed with the left. Guys, they have nothing. They’re married to this idea that they have to destroy America as we know it right now.

Apparently, Fox News loved that hate mongering so much, Bongino was invited back today, this time for a whole hour as the #OneLuckyGuy on the Outnumbered show.

Today, Bongino spewed his hatred at the institution enshrined in the First Amendment, journalism.

It happened in an exchange with the lone Democrat on the five-person panel, Marie Harf. She said, gently, that she wished Trump had not accused journalists of hating this country. Predictably, Bongino went right for the personal attacks.

HARF: I watched that rally in Phoenix, I want him to be able to do a campaign rally without calling people un-American, without saying journalists hate their— BONGINO: Yeah, but some of them are. HARF: Without saying that journalists hate their country. Without— BONGINO: But Marie, some of them are un-American. HARF: Without saying it’s them versus us. BONGINO: But it is them versus us. HARF: I’ve seen many politicians give campaign rallies that don’t end with me watching it thinking, why is he not bringing our country together. BONGINO: But it is them versus us, and he’s the only one voicing that. [...] Some people don’t want to be united. They just don’t like the country. They want to spray paint on Abraham Lincoln’s statue. That’s pretty much un-American.

(Transcript excerpt above mostly via Media Matters.)

If Bongino really loved America, he’d discuss the media from a place of constructive criticism, as Harf talked about Trump, rather than try to demonize one of our country’s most hallowed rights, the right to free speech and a free press, merely to defend Trump.

Watch Bongino act (again) like the one who hates America and doesn’t want it united below, from the August 24, 2017 Outnumbered, via Media Matters.