What a coincidence that not long after Donald Trump blamed the migrants for being tear gassed by U.S. agents, Fox News hosted a guest to make the same excuse.

On yesterday’s Your World show, Border Patrol Agent Chris Cabrera said, “These guys coming across in a group and putting these women and children in the front, that’s inhumane. This mother bringing these kids on this journey and trying to pave the way and force her way into the country I think that’s inhumane for the children. If anything, that mother has got some serious issues putting her kids at that kind of risk.”

Host Charles Payne pushed back a tad. “Some say, ‘OK, this – well, this underscores just how desperate they are, just how bad it is back home.”

But Cabrera stuck to his victim-blaming and utter lack of humane concern. “She does have a choice. She has a choice to go through the proper port of entry and apply for asylum there as opposed to breaking the law and cross illegally.”

Later, Payne asked ominously, “What would it take to have lethal force?”

“Serious bodily harm or the threat of death against an agent or somebody nearby,” Cabrera replied.

Watch it below, from the November 26, 2018 Your World.