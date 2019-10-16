Fox News’ national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin pushed back forcefully against Donald Trump’s attempt to defend his disastrous Syria withdrawal with a Turkish talking point.

President Trump: “PKK (Kurds) are a greater threat than ISIS.” Not a single National Security adviser to the president would agree with that statement. Turkish talking point. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 16, 2019

Earlier today, Eric Boehlert wrote about how Trump's unhinged behavior is "making it difficult for the propaganda channel, as well as the right-wing echo chamber, to coalesce around a semi-coherent defense."

This is another great example.

That is not to take away from Griffin's truth-telling. She could have simply not tweeted this.

Somewhere, Shepard Smith must be smiling.

(Griffin image via screen grab)