Donald Trump-backed candidate Senator Luther Strange appears to be losing in an Alabama primary race to ultra-right Roy Moore. Furthermore, Moore is backed by a number of Trump cronies. But Fox figured out a way to keep Dear Leader looking like a winner!

In case you’re not familiar with this bizarre Republican primary run-off coming up on Tuesday, Trump has sided with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in backing the incumbent Strange, appointed after Jeff Sessions became Trump’s attorney general. But Trumpers such as Steve Bannon, Sarah Palin and Ben Carson are supporting the more Trump-like Judge Roy Moore. He of the refusing to remove the 10 Commandments monument from a courthouse fame.

Public polls show Moore as a clear frontrunner, though Politico says the private polls show a much closer race.

Also in the Moore camp is Sebastian Gorka, recently ousted from his White House post. Gorka visited Special Report tonight to spin a “Heads, Trump wins; tails, his opposition loses” view of the race.

GORKA: This isn’t about who the president has endorsed. With great pressure from Mitch McConnell. And let’s be accurate about what happened tonight. I was told Steve Law, who runs Mitch McConnell’s PAC for this race, actually accepted to come on your show and when he heard I was coming on, he got a yellow belly and just ran. So that tells you the establishment is afraid of the president’s agenda winning in Alabama on Tuesday.

Host Bret Baier was not sold. “You’re separating the president from the president’s agenda. How is that the same sentence?” he asked.

GORKA: It’s very easy. … You have to read my resignation letter to the president. … We left the room, we left the building, the White House, the Oval – Steve [Bannon] and myself – because people who had nothing to do with the “Make America Great Again” agenda were outnumbering us. Their voices were becoming louder. That’s a temporary state of affairs. The president has gone with the forces of the establishment on this one candidate but guess what happens? When Judge Moore wins on Tuesday, it will strengthen the president because now he’ll be able to go to the establishment GOP, to the swamp dwellers and say, “Hey, guys, we are back on my agenda. This wasn’t worth it. So the president is going to stay, he’s going to return to the Make America Great Again agenda. We just have to help him and we’re going to do it from the outside by endorsing people like Judge Moore.

Baier still wasn’t buying it. “Isn’t it kind of ridiculous,” he asked, “that the Republicans are spending some $20 million on a primary where likely the [candidates] would vote the same way?”

No, Gorka did not think Strange would vote the same way. But whereas a Strange loss would supposedly be a win for Trump, Gorka painted a Strange loss as an actual loss for McConnell:

GORKA: It’s a real embarrassment that Mitch McConnell has spent $9 million on a professional lobbyist who was put in place as a senator by a governor who then had to be removed from office. What does that tell you? … Yeah, it’s a sad indictment of the GOP swamp dwellers.

In case anyone missed the spin, FoxNews.com called its video of this segment, “Gorka: A Roy Moore victory in Alabama strengthens Trump.”

Nobody discussed what a Strange win would mean.

Watch it below, from the September 22, 2017 Special Report.