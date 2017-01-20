Fox will almost surely eliminate the job of presidential vacation police the instant Donald Trump takes office. So the network got in one final attack on the Obamas’ vacation this week.

On Tuesday’s The Five, cohost Eric Bolling started the pettiness by complaining about the Obamas’ use of Air Force One to travel to Palm Springs, California.

BOLLING: The first family will be retiring in a few days so what have they planned for the weekend? Palms Springs vacation of course. […] After all, they’ve been back in D.C. for a couple of weeks after that huge Hawaiian vacation they just took. Are you wondering if they’re taking Air Force One again at $200,000 per flight hour? […] Here’s the answer: yes. The president will take Air Force One to California six hours each way for a grand total round trip of $2.4 million!

Cohost Dana Perino noted that it’s not Air Force One but Bolling griped, “It’s still going to cost the taxpayers 2.4 million.”

Next up was cohost Kimberly Guilfoyle. She said, “Ay dios mio,” [Oh my God] then added in English, “What can I say? I know why he’s going there. Because he’s buying a place there or bought one. The golf is fantastic in those communities. Everybody goes there to golf and hang out, like kinda like they go to Palm Beach and no, I think, it’s awful, but come on.”

Newly-returned cohost Bob Beckel asked, “Where do you want him to go? Do you want him to go to Nome?”

Bolling continued attacking: “He took a lot of vacations. He could have waited and said, 'I’m going to forgo that last trip' that he’s allowed to have.”

Cohost Greg Gutfeld also got in a cheap shot: “What do most men do when they retire? They play golf. But what if you’ve been playing golf for the last eight years in your job? He should go back and work! He should get a job.”

Guilfoyle snarked, “Yes, job fair. Community organizing.”

Perino was the classiest Republican on the panel. She said, “I’m not going to give the president any grief for taking a vacation… I think it’s fair enough for him to be able to go back and forth on that last trip.”

Fox has spent years attacking President Obama’s travels. How could they pass up this last opportunity?

Watch what passes for news analysis below, from the January 17, 2017 The Five.